Maternal suicide advert ordered off-air after complaints warning it would 'cost lives'

An advertisement from Mothers Matter has been criticised as dangerous, with the Mental Health Foundation saying it could cost lives.

The Advertising Standards Authority has ordered an advert which depicted maternal suicide and alcoholism be taken off-air.

Lobby group Mothers Matter launched an advertising campaign to pressure the Government into providing more support for parents with postnatal depression. However, the Mental Health Foundation condemned the group's three-minute ad, warning its depiction of suicide would “cost lives”.

The ASA said it received 13 complaints about the advert and on Monday it released its finding which agreed the advert “was likely to cause harm”.

The advert was ordered off-air as a result.

In its ruling, the ASA complaints board said the advert had been incorrectly classified given its “confronting subject matter and the depiction of a method of suicide”.

The independent Commercial Approvals Bureau, which approves television commercials before they are broadcast, allowed the ad to play during any show that was not children’s programming. The ASA said that was wrong and it should have been rated adults only or been completely barred.

Had the ad screened only after the “watershed” of 8.30pm, the ASA said it would have only mitigated – not erased – the potential harm it could cause. It said the ad’s portrayal of suicidality and a method of suicide “could act as a trigger for vulnerable viewers of any age”.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Shaun Robinson, head of the Mental Health Foundation, says the Mothers Matter ad could cause harm.

Commercial Approvals Bureau manager Rob Hoar said they “got it wrong” in this instance.

He said rating advocacy advertising was difficult, as giving more restrictive classifications could be seen as restricting freedom of speech. He said the bureau had never received an advert like the three-minute-long Mothers Matter short film before, apart from other shorter ads about mental health.

“There was no precedent for this, so we gave them the benefit of the doubt and the ASA has said we gave them too much benefit. We will adjust accordingly,” he said.

After viewers contacted TVNZ with some concerns, it organised with the advertiser to play a warning and display helplines before and after the three-minute ad screened. It also limited where the advert was played.

The ASA verdict echoed the concerns of Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson​, who told Stuff the advert “could put women in danger”.

When the advert first aired, in early March, Robinson urged Mothers Matter to pull it and said it was counter-productive to helping new and expectant mothers.

“I am certain it is putting women in danger. We totally support the cause Mothers Matter is advocating for ... However, I think this video crosses the line into being dangerous,” he said.

The danger came from the depiction of suicide, which he said wrongly suggested to vulnerable women that suicide could have a positive outcome.

In the fictional video, a mother was shown struggling before taking her life after her baby was born. Her father then took over the parenting of her newborn baby and started lobbying for Mothers Matter.

Robinson​ said Mothers Matter was reluctant to pull the advert, even after the Mental Health Foundation raised concerns with the organisation.

“I am sure they are experts in how to care for young mothers and pregnant women but they are not experts in suicide. They have made an error and crossed into very dangerous territory,” he said.

His particular issues with the advert centred on the portrayal of suicide, which he said would accentuate feelings of helplessness and hopelessness for vulnerable people.

“When these things hit the media, more people die. This is a very serious issue. It is not a matter of taste and opinion,” he said at the time.

In its submission to the ASA, Mothers Matter maintained the ad was necessary to apply pressure on the Government to improve wraparound health services for mothers. Founder Chloe Wright told Stuff she had received a “massive amount” of support for the ad, including from family members of parents who had taken their own lives.

A Discovery spokeswoman said the ad aired half a dozen times on Three but the company received no complaints. Sky TV was also approached for comment.

Where to get help

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

0800 WHATSUP children’s helpline - phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat is available from 7pm to 10pm every day at www.whatsup.co.nz.

Kidsline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.

Your local Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

Alcohol Drug Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 787 797. You can also text 8691 for free.