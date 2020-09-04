Pharmac, Medsafe recall pregnancy tests from NZ hospitals over false positives

Two batches of a Smith BioMed pregnancy teast, used in hospitals, are being recalled. (File photo)

The medicines safety authority is recalling about 1600 pregnancy tests after two batches saw “higher than expected” reports of false positives.

Pharmac and Medsafe have announced Smith BioMed is recalling two batches of the Yes! Cassette Pregnancy Test Kit, also called the Smith BioMed Rapid Pregnancy Test.

Medsafe first received “several” reports from clinicians, district health boards, clinics and community providers about the pregnancy tests in July, which described false positive and “inconclusive” results which present as “faint lines”.

The tests – used for early detection of pregnancy – are touted by Smith BioMed as 99 per cent effective and designed to detect pregnancy the day a period is due.

The tests are used in New Zealand hospitals, and are supplied in kits of 40 tests, with 20 kits per carton.

Other batches are unaffected.

Medsafe is asking healthcare professionals to report any issues experienced with these test kits and encouraging them to keep using batches not affected by the recall.

The affected batch numbers and expiry dates are: HCG19110040, exp 2022-11, and HCG19120028, exp 2022-12.

Medsafe has been approached for comment.