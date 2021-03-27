Not all pregnant people are women, or mothers

Rachel Abery is setting up an antenatal practice specifically targeting queer people across the spectrum.

Rachel Abery is a midwife, but she prefers not to go by the accepted term “Lead Maternity Carer”. “Maternity”, derived from the French “maternite”, literally means “motherhood” – but not all people who have babies are mothers.

The language of care for pregnant and post-partum people remains traditional, and non-inclusive.

It’s also the tip of the iceberg.

It hasn't always been true, but today, not only are not all people who have babies not mothers, not all of them are even women.

While the 2018 census did not include questions about gender identity, according to Gender Minorities Aotearoa, about 1.2 per cent of New Zealand’s population is transgender; that’s more than 56,000 people.

And a report on health in the trans and non-binary community released at the end of 2019, Counting Ourselves, found those people were having babies.

But the system that cares for and supports those people through pregnancy and birth – what the Ministry of Health refers to as “Maternity Care” – has yet to catch up.

Midwifery body the New Zealand College of Midwives acknowledged that “members of the rainbow community have been having babies for some time”.

“Ensuring equitable access to safe and inclusive perinatal care for all is an ongoing priority,” says midwifery adviser Claire MacDonald.

Chris McKeen/Stuff “It’s all very heteronormative”, Abery says of New Zealand's current healthcare system.

“The college recognises that because of the inherently gendered nature of the maternity service to date, specific attention needs to be given to ensuring inclusivity for pregnant and birthing people and whānau who identify as non-binary, gender-queer, trans-masculine, men and other gender-diverse identities.”

As it stands, says Abery, there’s an assumption that New Zealand’s babies are born to women – usually with male partners.

“It’s all very heteronormative. Even when I have had clients who have asked for, maybe, some pronoun neutrality or something like that with the delivery it was always an eye-roll, like, ‘Ugh, we need to make space for this now.’ [There was] a reluctance.”

The college stressed that in New Zealand pregnant people are able to choose their own midwife, one who will provide continuity of care, respecting the identity, culture and values of the individual and their whānau.”

Abery is working to specifically target the needs of the rainbow community by opening her own antenatal clinic, Expecting, set to receive its first parents-to-be next month.

“The antenatal eduction itself is the same: Babies still grow in a uterus, they still come out of a vagina and a vulva. The fundamentals of how conception happens, how labour and birth happens, that’s the same no matter who you are or what the make-up of your family is. But the simple shift of using inclusive language is what I’m doing.”

Perhaps not so simple.

Making pregnancy care gender inclusive means rewriting our entire approach, both figuratively and literally; the Ministry of Health’s website refers to “women”, birth plans are full of tips for what “dads” can do, and posters on the walls of midwifery clinics are covered in women wearing blowsy floral dresses.

The image of pregnancy as a feminine undertaking isn’t just exclusive, it’s potentially harmful for non-binary or transpeople experiencing it.

Most will have suffered body dysmorphia at some point in their lives. Many will have been subject to abusive acts or language against them.

Those are among the factors that lead to trans and non-binary people in New Zealand suffering psychological distress at a rate of nine times that of the general population.

To suddenly find themselves in a position where they are assumed to be female can trigger a return or augmentation of emotional distress.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Scout Barbour-Evans tried to have as little interaction with medical personnel as possible, in order to avoid being misgendered and judged.

When Scout Barbour-Evans was pregnant, they had two birth plans: either they would give birth at home with a few carefully selected support people, or they would be in hospital under a general anaesthetic.

“I didn’t want to interact with medical professionals who didn’t know me,” says Barbour-Evans, who identifies as takatāpui (a Māori person who is gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender.)

“The act of labour is already so emotional and distressing. When I’m having distressing body signals and body experiences that feel unfamiliar to me, my anxiety levels rise and I don’t cope well with things like misgendering.”

Barbour-Evans had their daughter, now 2, aged 23.

“I was not free of dysphoria by the time I decided it was time to have a child but at the point in my transition when if I wanted to have biological children, I had to do it.”

The first thing they did when they decided to have a baby was grow out their facial hair, in an attempt not to be mistaken for a woman, but that didn’t stop them from being misgendered throughout their pregnancy.

In an effort to be “not all that visible”, Barbour-Evans hid inside oversized hoodies and cardigans, largely eschewing the explicitly and traditionally feminine styling of most maternity wear.

“The times I was seen, it was, ‘Let this mum sit down,’ or, ‘Hi ma’am,’” recalls Barbour-Evans, who uses gender-neutral pronouns but says he/him “feels better” than she/her.

Their experiences in public were reflected in the medical system, where Barbour-Evans found there was “no accommodation for non-women at all”.

They put a lot of research into the hunt for a midwife, finding someone who had worked extensively with queer parents, though Barbour-Evans was her first and to their knowledge only trans client.

The midwife was great, but apart from her, Barbour-Evans limited their contact with health professionals – something that became more difficult when they developed hyperemesis gravidarum​, a pregnancy condition causing severe nausea and vomiting.

Patients suffering from hyperemesis will often be hospitalised, but Barbour-Evans “would have done anything to avoid being admitted to the maternity ward”, they said.

“They would clear out waiting rooms for me and have me sit in the waiting room with an IV pole... I tried hard to fly under the radar.”

Perhaps partly as a result of the small circle to which they kept, Barbour-Evans never experienced outright discrimination during their pregnancy.

But there were hundreds of “micro-aggressions” that served to remind them how discriminatory the pregnancy care system was, like when Barbour-Evans went through their record book changing “woman” to “pregnant person” and “mother” to “parent”.

During their pregnancy, Barbour-Evans found solace in an international online network of other transmasculine people who had had babies or were pregnant, including two dads due on the same day as them.

“We were all having the same struggles with pronouns and paperwork and with the names of the hospital services we needed to access being targeted towards women, with not knowing if we would be able to access the services we required if our gender markers told the truth,” Barbour-Evans recalls.

Change was certainly possible and maybe not even difficult, but it would take an integrated effort by multiple government departments and parts of the healthcare sector.

“No-one has had what they felt to be the mandate to fix that yet.”

But that might be on the cusp of changing.

SUPPLIED Otago University midwifery lecturer George Parker called the area of inclusive childbirth a “hot topic”.

George Parker is a non-binary parent of two, and a senior lecturer at Otago Polytechnic’s School of Midwifery. They are currently teaching a postgraduate course called Queering Midwifery that includes a module on gender inclusive maternity care for trans and non-binary people.

“It’s such a hot topic at the moment, there’s heaps of activity around it,” they say.

“It is actually a really live topic that the sector’s engaging with.”

They pointed to the Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals in the UK, which had recently released a report on gender inclusive midwifery services.

“We currently lack New Zealand-specific research on trans, non-binary, and takatāpui people’s experience of maternity services and how our services best meet the needs of our community,” they admit.

“We really need that research. We need to be operating in an informed space of what those needs are.”

What was clear was that trans and non-binary people were coming through New Zealand’s pregnancy care services.

Counting Ourselves New Zealand’s first comprehensive survey of health in the trans and non-binary community, found that of participants who were assigned female at birth, 4 per cent had been pregnant at some point since they transitioned – but it also found information about fertility preservation options, that would allow people the option of having children later, was scantily administered, with only 34 per cent having received any.

The suspicion that the 4 per cent figure could be much higher if information and support were more readily given is borne out by 19 per cent of participants saying they “would definitely like a child or more children”.

But more support is needed. The report includes the harrowing story of a transman’s experience with presenting at hospital having a miscarriage.

“First up the receptionist made a massive loud spectacle about, ‘But you’re a man! You look like a man. You can't access this unless you're a woman,’” the anonymous participant wrote. “I had to say, ‘Yes I am a woman’ [they were not] or she wouldn't let me go to my appointment.”

They went on: “Then I saw a clinician in her 30s or 40s who did an ultrasound. It was horrific. She kept saying she was a Christian. She looked me up and down literally with her mouth open looking so disgusted by me.”

The clinician roughly rammed an ultrasound rod inside the participant then left it “just hanging out of me in a way that was hurting” while she left the room for 20 minutes.

“It felt like rape,” the participant said. “It was so f...... awful and humiliating.”

There is a need the perinatal sector needed to address, says Parker, and that is beginning to happen, with several midwifery programmes including specific training on gender inclusivity.

“It is really just a beginning,” they say. “We need gender inclusive education [and] care provision [to be] much more integrated across the maternity sector. But it’s a really great start, and we’re proud of those starts.”

Those provisions included not only obvious areas like pronoun and language usage but physical spaces – including having the right toilets, and decoration and design of parental care spaces – as well as data collection processes (pregnant people need to be able to identify as genders other than female), understanding of and respect for queer families, and a spread to services ancillary to perinatal care, such as lactation support.

In fact all areas of the health care system need to do better where queer, non-binary and transgender people are concerned, said midwife Abery.

“Antenatal classes very much are needed, but for me they feel very much like the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff, because the health system has already not supported these people in a way that recognises their uniqueness to begin with.”

The decision to set up her own clinic was driven largely by her own experiences as a queer woman in a same-sex relationship who had two children; Abery said she “came out” in some way at least once a day.

“I don’t want to be assumed to be straight because I’ve worked through so much to get out of that and to be my authentic self that I don’t want to be assumed to be straight,” she says.

“When you aren’t part of the dominant culture you see all the different ways that you don’t fit in, and it was coming out and claiming that space for myself and experiencing that as a parent that made me kind of go, wow, life is so easy when you’re straight because society is built for heterosexual people.”

With Expecting, Abery hopes to provide a service that will make queer people feel like straight, cis people did in most antenatal situations: Unquestioningly accepted.

She also plans to work with organisations that support queer families from a child’s birth to about 5 years old.

Barbour-Evans sees a need for that, saying they didn’t feel they had been offered the same support with things like chest feeding as they would have if they had been a cis woman.

Because Barbour-Evans chose to make their story public to raise awareness, they were subject to abuse from people who thought they weren’t a fit parent simply by virtue of being trans.

“I’ve been on edge since I’ve got pregnant about that stuff,” they say.

”[My daughter is] 2, and I’m a very good parent, but constantly on edge that if I do anything that could be construed as wrong that someone could choose, based on gender stuff, to contact Oranga Tamariki. I don’t know how paranoid I’m being.”

Abery hopes that within five or 10 years, her services would be obsolete, that educated and respectful treatment for parents of all sexual orientations and genders would be “woven through our health care”.

That is desperately needed, says Barbour-Evans.

“We exist,” they say. “I’m nowhere near the first trans or non-binary parent in New Zealand, as much as some of the headlines suggest it. It’s very much something that people just get on with. They want to have families.”