Dear Petra: How do I tell my best friend I'm pregnant?

News of your pregnancy is likely going to bring up mixed emotions in your friend. But it’s better to tell her now.

DEAR PETRA: My best friend who lives in Australia has been trying to have a baby with her husband for the last two years. She’s conceived three times but all those pregnancies ended in miscarriages. I’m 20 weeks pregnant and I’ve been putting off telling her as I don’t want to upset her, and want to tell her in the best possible way. All of my other friends know. How and when should I break the news to her?

PETRA SAYS: Congratulations on the pēpi! How exciting to have a new addition on the way. But you’re right, the news of your pregnancy is likely to bring up some difficult feelings for your friend. When you’re struggling to conceive, news of others’ pregnancies can feel like a brutal, incessant string of emotional gut-punches, each successive announcement a pointed reminder of the baby you’re not yet having. That’s not to say that your friend won’t be happy for you – she very likely will be, especially once she’s had time to process the news – but, at least at first, that joy will probably be tempered by some hurt and sadness.

You’re already sensitive to this, and that’s great: you’re clearly a caring and compassionate friend. But putting off telling her any longer is not the way forward, not least because when a small human emerges from your uterus in five months’ time, the jig is going to be decidedly up.

The longer you wait, the greater the risk that she feels deceived and patronised that you kept the news from her for so long. Plus, every moment you haven’t told her is a moment she could be finding out through the grapevine (or via a particularly candid Facebook comment from an errant extended family member), which would be deeply upsetting for her. So, you need to break the news to her now, but you need to do it in a way that gives her the space to process her feelings in private and in her own time.

This is one of those rare situations where I think it’s better to send a message than to have the conversation “in person” (a phrase which here means “by Zoom or phone call,” given the trans-Tasman bubble remains resolutely non-existent). I say that because if you share the news on Zoom or on the phone, she’ll be put in the position of trying to process the news and come up with an appropriate response on the spot. If you send a message, she can take as much time as she needs to work through her thoughts and feelings before she replies.

Importantly, in your message make it clear that you’re conscious of the challenges she’s had, and that you’re happy to discuss the pregnancy as much or as little as she would like. And try not to take it personally if she takes some time to come back to you, or goes a bit quiet for a little while. It’s not about you, it’s about the hurt she’s feeling, and that’s OK. Treat the situation with the kindness and sensitivity it requires and things will right themselves eventually.

Petra Quinn is a 29-year-old professional living and working in Auckland, New Zealand. She uses a pseudonym for this column to protect her personal and career opportunities. To send Petra a question, email her with “Dear Petra” in the subject line.