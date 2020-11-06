Born at 27 weeks, this premature little girl could be NZ's first 'lockdown baby'

Little Lainey Ballantine was born last week at 27 weeks. She's doing amazing, dad Tim says.

Lainey Ballantine was born last week at 27 weeks – possibly the first “lockdown baby” born in New Zealand.

Parents Tim and Bayleigh Ballantine, of Hāwera, are in Waikato Hospital with their fourth child and it's likely Lainey will be there for a few more weeks.

They found out Bayleigh was pregnant in May, and had a due date of January 29, 2021.

Tim came home from work last Tuesday and Bayleigh's water broke, and she was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

Lainey was born October 30, weighing just 970g – slightly less than two pounds of butter.

“They told us today she's doing amazing," Ballantine said, a week after her birth on Friday.

“She's pretty active and quite feisty when they try and play with her lines."

Ballantine Family/Supplied Tim Ballantine with daughter Lainey in Waikato Hospital, where she will likely stay a few more weeks.

It's unknown whether Lainey is officially the first lockdown baby to be welcomed to the world, but Tim reckons she could be pretty close.

New Zealand went into lockdown on March 25, and the due date of a 40-week full-term baby would be December 30.

The staff at Waikato Hospital had been amazing, he said.

“They had to put her in an incubator, like an artificial womb, because she's so little," he said.

They weren't allowed to touch her for the first few days. She had no immune system and a breathing tube down her throat.

The breathing tube had been assisting her, but she had been mostly breathing on her own, and the tube was removed a few days ago. She's also had a head scan to check for things like brain bleeds and it was clear.

“Bayleigh's been able to have a couple of cuddles with her and things like that.”

They had been told that three out of four babies born this would be healthy enough to survive, Ballantine said.

The couple have three older children – Tate, 7, Fletcher, 5, and Addison, 1, who particularly misses her mum. It's been a tricky time with Bayleigh and Lainey stuck in hospital, but both sets of grandparents have been really good, he said.

“Bayleigh can’t leave obviously to go back home and see the kids whereas I can.

“Both lots of grandparents are coming up this weekend to see everyone.”