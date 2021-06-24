South African woman who claimed she birthed 10 babies reportedly admitted to psychiatric ward
Earlier this month, a woman in South Africa claimed to have broken a world record by giving birth to 10 babies at once.
Now, the provincial government says the woman had not even been pregnant recently.
BBC reports no hospitals in the Gauteng province have a record of decuplets being born.
According to South Africa’s Eyewitness News, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, the 37-year-old woman who claimed she gave birth to 10 children, was taken to Johannesburg’s Tembisa Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.
READ MORE:
* A baby is born midflight over the Pacific and a TikTok video captures the scene
* Report of world's first 'decuplets' sparks intrigue in South Africa
* Human milk bank launched in Manawatū a relief for struggling mums
* US woman thought she had kidney stones, has triplets
“The medical evaluation has shown that there was no pregnancy. It also shows that there are no physical scars to indicate a recent C-section,” a source told the outlet.
Sithole’s attorney, Refiloe Mokoena, claims she is “now being held against her will” at the hospital, per IOL.
“She instructed me to accompany her to the Tembisa Hospital. And when we arrived at the hospital, they took her straight to ward 14, the psychiatric ward. They told me that now she was in their custody, they would not be allowing the lawyers and the team of psychologists that she had requested to be present,” Mokoena said.
“When I left Tembisa Hospital, she made it clear that seeing that she is now being held against her will, I should please move an urgent court order for her to be released…”
Teboga Tsotetsi, the alleged father of the children, has also called the births into question.
“He (Tebego) made several attempts to visit his girlfriend, but she has failed to disclose her whereabouts and the condition of her babies,” a statement said.
“The family has resolved and concluded that there are no decuplets born between Tebogo Tsotetsi and Gosiame Sithole, until proven otherwise and wishes to apologise for any inconvenience and embarrassment.”
Tsotetsi has also asked for people to not donate money to Sithole.
Where to get help
- 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.
- Lifeline 0800 543 354
- Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans 0800 726 666
- Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Supporting Families in Mental Illness 0800 732 825
- thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
- What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
- If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
- In a life-threatening situation, call 111.
Complex