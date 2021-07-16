Radio host criticises fertility testing set-up: lack of private spaces to collect semen samples

Mike Minogue and Jason Hoyte, from Radio Hauraki, with the ACC caravan which will be made available for men needing to collect samples.

Radio host and actor Mike Minogue is calling for Auckland’s Labtests to provide a private space for men to collect semen samples, as he says the agency is pushing men to masturbate in car parks and public toilets.

After 15 months of trying to have a second child, Minogue sought medical help and got his sperm checked. But there was a major issue.

Across Auckland, there’s only one lab which collects sperm for fertility testing and that lab does not provide a space for the “collection of samples”.

Labtests says the sperm needs to be delivered to its Mt Wellington clinic within an hour of its “collection”. It says patients also need to keep the sample at 37 degrees while they transport it to the lab.

So it’s a race to the lab, especially if, like Minogue, the patients live more than an hour away from the Labtests site in Mt Wellington.

Since Minogue started talking publicly about his trouble getting a fertility test, many men have been in touch to share similar stories.

Comedian Dai Henwood also had to collect his sample from a fairly public space, after finding Labtests didn’t have a private room. The comedian told Minogue, on Radio Hauraki, that he’d had a vasectomy and needed to get tested to confirm it had worked.

“He had the same issue, where he was driving around and didn’t know where to go,” Minogue says.

Minogue lives on Waiheke Island, if traffic was great and everything worked exactly to plan he might make it to the lab in one and a half hours, “by which time the boys are dead”.

He says the testing is great, but there’s an accessibility issue with the service excluding men who can’t make it in on time.

“There will be people out there who have been unable to have a family because of the shortfall in this service,” he says.

Bruce Mercer/Stuff The ACC caravan will be parked near Labtests in Mt Wellington on Friday.

“The only option you’ve got is to make the withdrawal near the facility.”

Minogue and his co-host, Jason Hoyte, would be parking the Alternative Commentary Collective Caravan near to the Mt Wellington Labtests site on Friday, he said, “so guys can get it done”.

“We want to try and fix this shortfall, and we can use humour to do that,” he says.

Stuff has approached Labtests for comment.