Where New Zealand's surrogacy laws could be headed

Craig and Mark Catley and their son, Flynn, who was born in December 2018. The couple are currently expecting their second child from a US surrogate.

Surrogacy in New Zealand is a convoluted and expensive process. Along the way there are often setbacks and heartbreak. A string of Kiwis are sharing their experiences, hoping to force much-needed changes. Laura Walters hears their stories.

When Cameron and David* found out their daughter had died from cot death, they were angry and frustrated.

Until this happened, they didn’t know she existed.

The same-sex couple always wanted children, but the difficulties accessing surrogacy in New Zealand led them to go off-the-books, to try a more DIY approach.

Stuff “The fact you’re adopting your own blood, it’s just a massive waste of resources that could have been better allocated to people that need it,” Craig Catley says of the surrogacy process in New Zealand.

The pair made an arrangement to create, and co-parent the child with a lesbian couple. But after three attempts, they gave up. The women moved to Australia.

About a year later, Cameron and David saw an online post about a girl’s death; she looked familiar to David, who was the sperm donor in what he thought were failed attempts at conception. The women admitted they had become pregnant, but wanted to keep the child for themselves.

The hopeful dads realised the only way forwards was down the official path. After two years of trying, the couple are still waiting for a child.

There are an estimated 60 Kiwi babies born through surrogacy, each year. But the true demand is likely much higher. Last year, there were 21 cases of international surrogacy; about 10-15 cases of traditional surrogacy, outside the official system; and 27 children born through the official domestic process.

This process requires the surrogate and intending parents to receive Ecart (The Ethics Committee on Assisted Reproductive Technology) approval. For that, they need medical testing, counselling, legal assessments, and consultations with Oranga Tamariki. Only then, can fertility treatment begin.

After the birth, the intending parents need to adopt their child from the surrogate, even if she has no biological connection to the baby. Despite all this, there are no legal protections for either party, meaning someone could change their mind. This happened recently, when a surrogate decided she wanted to keep the baby – an intending parent’s greatest fear.

Stuff Craig and Mark Catley have a son born via surrogate, with another baby on the way from the US.

For years, there have been calls for change. Those with experience say the process is unfair, discriminatory and doesn’t recognise the realities of growing a family.

While there is no specific surrogacy law, two pieces of legislation that interact with the process: the Adoption Act from 1955, and the Human Assisted Reproductive Technology Act 2004. Neither are fit for purpose. The ethics committee process is slow. Ecart meets six times a year, and caps the number of cases it considers at each meeting. The length of this process can impact on the chance of success.

Then there are the costs. Cameron and David have spent $40,000 so far on legal fees and clinic costs – what would have been their house deposit. Those who look for a surrogate overseas can easily spend hundreds of thousands.

Things rarely go to plan, and many are simultaneously dealing with heartbreak and doubt. “You do wonder, when is enough, enough? When is it? Is it worth it?” Cameron says.

“But at the same time, I’ve got nieces and nephews that I don’t want to give back at the end of the day.”

Same-sex couples are clear this isn’t just a rainbow issue – it’s about fairness for all families. But Cameron says it is important to highlight inequalities. The system makes it hard for anyone to access surrogacy, he says. “We’re just at the bottom of the heap.”

This is despite gay men being the fastest growing group of intending parents. Before marriage equality, same-sex male couples could not adopt a child; that also ruled out surrogacy. Even now, they must self-fund IVF, because only those with fertility issues can access public money.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Mark Edwards and his husband Christian Newman brought same-sex couples’ struggle to conceive into the spotlight when they put the call out for a surrogate mother on Facebook.

But surrogacy and adoption lawyer Stewart Dalley argues that same-sex couples, or single parents, are “inherently socially infertile” and should therefore be able to access funding. Dalley and his partner have three daughters born via a surrogate. They’re now aged 9, 6 and 7 months. He and his partner were the first same-sex, de facto couple to adopt a child in New Zealand.

Thanks to trailblazers like Dalley, things continue to change, but not fast enough. He says there needs to be a full overhaul; no tinkering at the edges. “Nothing should be off the table.”

New Zealand’s surrogacy system is altruistic, meaning a surrogate or donor cannot be compensated. While intending parents cover things such as medical costs, a surrogate can’t be compensated for time off work, or the risks they’re taking on.

A latent fear likely stemming from Hitler’s eugenics programme – think: designer babies – might be to blame for the aversion to commercial surrogacy.

But private surrogacy agencies, and the ability to compensate women, means countries such as the United States have more surrogates, a streamlined process, and extra funds to spend on medical technology.

This makes international surrogacy an attractive prospect for those with the wallet and the will.

Mark and Craig Catley are currently expecting their second child from a US surrogate.

Their first child, Flynn, was born in December 2018, after a two-year process. For years, they didn’t think having children was an option. Then in 2016, they started planning their family.

After attending a conference, and signing up to the only online forum, they realised there were very few women willing to become surrogates, but lots of demand. They knew they’d have a better chance overseas.

While this approach has the added complication of distance – especially during a global pandemic – there are more safeguards.

Tamati Coffey/Twitter Tāmati Coffey showed off his newborn son Tūtānekai Smith Coffey on Twitter, following the baby’s birth via surrogate.

In the US, Mark and Craig are recognised as the baby’s parents while it’s still in the womb, and they’re named on the birth certificate. But New Zealand law forces them to adopt their child upon return.

“Aside from the intrusiveness, and the fact you’re adopting your own blood, it’s just a massive waste of resources that could have been better allocated to people that need it,” Craig says.

The pair also wants a more permissible system, which allows for agencies to help educate and match potential surrogates, donors and intending parents.

The system has been out of date for a long time now, Mark says. There’s been little political will to change laws that won’t win votes.

But that might be changing. They say now is the time to push for transformation. A recent string of stories has led to a national conversation, with each experience highlighting different barriers to growing families.

When self-proclaimed baby daddies Christian Newman and Mark Edwards shared their story in 2018, the response was massive.

Then MP Tāmati Coffey spoke about his journey with husband Tim Smith – announcing their pregnancy at Big Gay Out 2019. The day after they adopted Tūtānekai, Coffey submitted a private member’s bill into the legislation lottery. This marked the first concrete move towards change.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff TVNZ presenter Toni Street is among the high-profile Kiwis calling for change to surrogacy laws.

Fast-forward to last year’s election, and former justice minister Andrew Little promised a review of the laws surrounding adoption and surrogacy. When Labour released its 2020 Rainbow policy agenda​, it reaffirmed that promise.

The Law Commission has developed the scope of this review, which will examine both domestic and international surrogacy. Public consultation will begin later this year.

While a review doesn’t guarantee change, the direct support of the prime minister might do it.

After having a baby via surrogacy, television presenter Toni Street voiced her support for change. This caught the attention of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who said changing adoption law was on the to-do list.

In 2018, Street and husband Matt France welcomed their third child, Lachie, who was born through surrogacy. And Street helped raise awareness of the issue, by publicly sharing her journey.

The Government is saying the right things but there hasn’t been any change, she says. “I hope after seeing recent cases where things have turned pretty ugly, they’ll see the urgency for this change.”

INSTAGRAM Toni Street with her kids Lachie, left, then 18 months old, Mackenzie, 4, and Juliette 7, in March last year.

Heterosexual couple Alex and Emily* are also trying to complete their family. They have two teenage daughters, but feel too young to retire from active parenting.

Emily will be 50 next year, and after she almost died following a miscarriage, surrogacy became the only option. But going overseas hasn’t saved them from a string of complications. At his lowest point, Alex penned a letter to Ardern.

“It’s a sanity-eating waiting game and I can tell that my mental health slowly deteriorates with each additional month that we’re caught in this cruel lottery,” he wrote.

One step leads to the next, then there’s no turning back.

“If two years ago, somebody would have told us that we would need egg donors, and a surrogate, and it had to be overseas, then we probably wouldn't have started the whole thing.”

But after the time, trauma, and about $300,000, Alex and Emily are expecting a baby. Now comes the recovery process.

“We’re still struggling to be happy... there’s always this shadow in the background, what will go wrong next?”

Despite the lack of surrogates, in some cases, willing women are being turned away.

One woman’s weight saw her ruled out. For another, it was her age. Hannah* was matched with an intending parent through a clinic, which led to a full medical assessment from a fertility specialist.

Because she is 46, Hannah was referred to an obstetrician, who gave her the all-clear. But after months of preparation, counselling and meetings, Ecart declined her application.

“It has been an emotional rollercoaster for both of us,” she says.

Hannah and her intending parent are considering carrying out the surrogacy in Hawaii. But after a couple of complaints and some terse words, they’ve been allowed to resubmit to the committee, giving them hope Hannah can carry a baby in New Zealand.

Fertility Associates medical director Dr Andrew Murray knows the system inside out, and like everyone else, says it’s not up to date with patients’ needs.

Murray echoes others, calling for more meaningful compensation, which would likely address the key issue of supply. There’s precedent for this type of change, following a 2017 law that allows compensation for live organ donors.

“We think the time has come for the law to change,” Murray says.

So, Fertility Associates is lobbying the Government to do just that.

“We see ourselves as the people who are best placed to drive that change, because we’re the people who look after the parties involved.”

One person who has the power to make that change is Tāmati Coffey. If his bill is picked out of the biscuit tin, or if Coffey can convince Ardern to adopt it as a piece of Government legislation, the Improving Arrangements for Surrogacy Bill would address most of the concerns raised.

Among other things, it would enable surrogates to claim payment for actual and reasonable expenses. It would establish a register to facilitate arrangements between willing women and intending parents. And if a child is born in an arrangement subject to a court order, the surrogate would cease to be the parent from birth, removing the need for adoption.

“Every New Zealander has the right to start their own whānau,” Coffey says.

“We need to put the dream of parenting back in better reach of those who are currently locked out, through no fault of their own.”

Coffey says it’s not a case of hoping that laws will change.

“It is a case of believing in fairness, and speaking up when that quality is absent in the laws that affect others.”

For now, couples like Cameron and David are forced to experience the process from a distance.

“I’m being very frank: it’s very draining, it’s very unemotional, it’s very procedural … the emotion, the love, and the story has just been removed.”

Cameron says it feels like a tick-box exercise.

“We try to be positive about it. But to be fair, it’s hard. We don’t know if we should give up; when we should give up.”

This isn’t what making a family is supposed to be like. It’s not the beautiful story they’d hoped to one day share with their child.

What keeps them going is the unrelenting want for a child; one that could make a difference, maybe even help create a fairer society.