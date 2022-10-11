Romantic bath night extinguished after fire callout

The candles were lit, the mood was set, and then the sound of sirens.

They were having a romantic night in, soaking away the stresses of the week – but it ended with a fire call-out and half the neighbourhood watching on as they stood shivering in the towels.

“My boyfriend and I were having a romantic wee bath together,” said the woman, who declined to be named.

The incident unfolded in Mosgiel near Dunedin on Friday, about 9.30pm, after the couple decided to have a dip together after a week at work.

A solitary candle – one made of soy wax and scented with pear and jasmine that was given as a secret Santa present – was lit and placed on the corner of the bath.

So far, so good.

READ MORE:

* Blaze victim's anger at response time: 'The fire was fast and they were slow'

* Christchurch explosion: Residents want official statement about gas safety

* Community rallies for family who lost home in fire



But the flickering through the frosted bathroom window caught the attention of a neighbour who, afraid the place was about to burn down, banged on the doors and windows in an effort to rouse the occupants.

“We didn’t hear anything,” said the woman – though she said they had soft music playing at the time.

But they certainly heard later, when the landlord started banging on the window and ordering them out of the property.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The offending candle.

When they emerged they encountered local volunteer firefighters in full breathing apparatus.

“It was really bizarre ... we were having a nice wee bath together and the whole neighbourhood saw us like this.

“We were awkwardly standing in our towels.”

The firefighters asked to check out the scene, and the woman told them to “go for it”.

“It was just so funny ... and they had another two trucks on the way.”

The couple say they will continue to use candles in the future, but might just also use a blind.

A senior firefighter confirmed the incident, and said the other two appliances from Dunedin were turned back.

Despite a few red faces, the call was made with “good intent”, and he said firefighters would rather attend such a false alarm than not be called to a potential fire.

“It was a good result.”