Fleeing Nazis and later finding life - and love - in New Zealand

Johan Jonker sits in a comfortable chair, as he gently strokes the hand of his wife of 67 years, Heather.

Balloons, cards, a cake and a Speight’s give no doubt what occasion he is celebrating – his 100th birthday.

Jonker, who has dementia and is being cared for at Dunedin’s Radius Fulton, has a remarkably strong handshake and a story to tell.

That story is told by the 88-year-old Heather, or at least gleaned from the small details he told her.

“He never spoke much about the war at all,’’ she said.

Johan Jonker was just 16 when war broke out in Europe, with neighbouring Germany invading Poland, then Denmark, Norway, Belgium before crossing the border into his country: the Netherlands in May 1940.

Jonker, a tall strong young man, was one of 12 million people from invaded countries forced to work for Nazi Germany.

He was picked up by a truck and taken to a camp, where he was forced to work.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The pair have been married for 67 years.

“They were fairly brutal,’’ Heather Jonker said of her husband’s experience.

Many of those forced into labour were ill-treated, or died. Some, like Johan Jonker, were able to make their escape.

Forced to work at a butchery, the older butcher told the young man to make his escape.

Jonker was able to flee the camp with the help of the butcher, who provided him with a parcel of dried meat which he stuffed in his pockets.

On foot, he travelled at night to avoid detection, for which he would face almost certain death, and eventually made his way back to his home town.

Jonker stayed in hiding at his brother's house until the country was liberated near the end of 1944.

After the war her future husband dreamed of leaving his homeland, and decided to settle in New Zealand.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Author Roderick Fry and his aunt Marie Ewbank. Marie is the second eldest daughter of Vincent and Marie Broom, who’s epic tale is soon to be released in the book A Message for Nasty.

It was in Milton, just south of Dunedin, where the pair met at the Bruce Woollen Mill.

“I worked in the office and he worked in the spinning department, and the boss there told me to ‘go over and speak to him’.’’

“He was new to the town, and somewhat of a curiosity.’’

He was tall, strong but spoke little English, so she helped him learn.

That language between them is once again limited, ‘’but we still have the odd conversation’’, she said.

She visited her husband ‘’as often as I can’’.

“He is a very kind person, very caring. He would give anyone a hand who needed it. That is what I liked about him most.’’