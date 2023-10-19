Couple buried on their 65-wedding anniversary died within hours of each other

They were buried together, after dying just hours apart, with the day of their funeral falling on their 65th wedding anniversary.

Tom Makinson, a Wellington-based rail engineer, met his future wife Peg at a rehearsal for a play in Hamilton, where she lived, in 1956.

That couple married two years later, and their love was evident throughout their long relationship, their daughter Eryn Makinson said.

‘’They didn't have fights, they supported each other in whatever was going on.’’

When her father was working, her mother would support him, and when he retired he supported her with all of her work in the community.

Her father was a tall and reserved man, while her mother was short in stature and colourful.

Despite their apparent differences, they got on well with each other, Makinson said.

Her mother was actively involved in many community groups, including for the deaf community, her church, also ran a local craft group for up to 30 years, and delivered Meals on Wheels.

Her mother was often older than the people she helped.

‘’They were always very active in the community, they were busy.”

In addition, her mother looked after her dad, and ‘’being involved in the family and the community was what kept them young, I suppose’’.

The couple, who moved to Dunedin just over 50 years ago, had four children together, and had five grandchildren.

Wedding anniversaries were always celebrated, including a large family gathering for their 50th, and then a smaller one for their 60th.

Her mother had battled lymphoma cancer, and when she was admitted to hospital last month her father, who was diabetic, rallied ‘’because he hadn't been well for quite a while’’.

Her father would visit her, but as the days turned into weeks ‘’it became harder for him’’.

But their health deteriorated before their 65th anniversary, with their joint funeral held last Wednesday, which was a bittersweet moment for the family.

‘’I think he was lonely and, and missed her.,’’ she said of her father, who had stopped eating and drinking.

‘’She had been his whole world.’’