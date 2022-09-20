The Confidence Collection: The skin edition – natural or zoushed, we give you the downlow on injectables, skincare & what Kiwi women want to enhance

Whether you are looking to soften forehead lines, crow’s feet or frown lines, cosmetic injectables can safely and effectively reduce wrinkles and help to reduce the signs of ageing.

This story first appeared on capsulenz.com and is republished with permission.

This series from Capsule is called The Confidence Collection. There's not a single person on the planet who hasn't suffered a crisis of confidence at one point or another (TRUST us!). SO, we present The Confidence Collection, (click here for our previous editions) brought to you by our pals at Caci. We'll be covering all areas of self-belief in all areas of life – dating, work, relationships, beauty and personal growth – with practical advice, words of wisdom from women who have seen it, lived it and conquered it, and everything in between. In our second edition, we investigate being confident in your own skin – whether that's natural, or been helped along by treatments, injectables and the experts!

And while no one should EVER think they need to change the way they look to feel confident, you should feel equally empowered by your own decisions about what you want to enhance, change or make disappear! But for the love of God, ask the experts first!

Speaking of, here are some of Caci's best!

Why do women come into Caci in the first place?

Taryn Johnstone, Skin Treatment Expert: Women want to look and feel their best – to feel confident in their skin. And they want to visit a trusted and experienced team to take care of them. Whether that be for skin concerns, unwanted hair or feeling like they need support in the ageing process. All our customers are unique and so is their skin, it is important that we personalise their treatments.

Why do you think women struggle with confidence in their appearance?

Taryn Johnstone, Skin Treatment Expert: For some it can be the pressure to look a certain way, and that is just not possible! Plus, how boring would it be if we all looked the same! With so many different social platforms and media messaging, this pressure can feel very real. It is natural to make comparisons but our focus is on loving your skin, taking care of your skin health and having you feel confident in living your life to the fullest. You may have skin concerns that you'd rather not have, and by doing so this will help with your self esteem and confidence – we're here to help!

What's your most popular treatment women are after?

Taryn Johnstone, Skin Treatment Expert: We have so many amazing treatments. The majority of our customers have a personalised combination of skin treatments to treat their concerns and to maintain healthy, glowing skin.

But if we had to choose some of our most popular:

Microneedling: Microneedling (or derma needling) is the perfect treatment for skin rejuvenation, reducing fine lines, pore size, improving skin texture and boosting collagen, all with minimal downtime. Microneedles penetrate the skin, triggering the body's natural healing response resulting in a boost in collagen production. The result is stronger, clearer, firmer skin with a healthy glow. Microneedling with the Exceed medical device at Caci is FDA approved and clinically proven to visibly reduce wrinkles and treat acne scarring.

Anti-wrinkle injectables: AKA Botulinum Toxin. Whether you are looking to soften forehead lines, crow's feet or frown lines, cosmetic injectables can safely and effectively reduce wrinkles and help to reduce the signs of ageing.

SUPPLIED The majority of Caci's customers have a personalised combination of skin treatments to treat their concerns and to maintain healthy, glowing skin.

How do you begin to start with the process of cosmetic treatments? How do you know what you actually need?

Taryn Johnstone, Skin Treatment Expert: We recommend chatting with an expert, to come in to clinic for a free consultation, that way they we can assess and have a better understanding on how we can help you. We can then discuss your options and make a plan together! You can also ask all the questions you may have and get a better understanding of what options are available, how they work and which ones will be best for you.

Botulinum Toxin is a super-popular treatment, but there's still such a stigma attached to it. Do you think that's changing, and are you seeing more women (and men) come in for the treatment?

Caroline Hodnett, Cosmetic Nurse Trainer: Absolutely! The culture around injectables and stigma has changed, once upon a time it was seen as a treatment sought out by celebrities, the rich and the vain. However, we've seen a strong change now towards cosmetic injectables being acceptable to the mainstream user – embraced even, with the public recognising now that just like facials or a hairstyle, injectables can help you feel refreshed, look less tired and this in turn can help you feel better.

Is there such a thing as 'preventative' injectables?

Caroline Hodnett, Cosmetic Nurse Trainer: Preventative injectables has been the buzz word in recent years but has unfortunately been misinterpreted as "the younger you start the better"…..this is not the case. Generally there is no clinical indication to start having injectables for lines and wrinkles before the age of 25 and after that, every case is based on clinical presentation. What we do know is that rhytids or wrinkles start forming on animation, over time the repetitive movement can form permanent rhytids or wrinkles. Once wrinkles appear when the face is at rest, generally we will get good smoothing results and can soften the appearance of these lines. If you are starting to see lines that you would rather not have, come have a chat! We also see more mature customers with fully formed static or deeper lines which have embedded, these lines are harder to smooth. But don't fret, it's not too late!

SUPPLIED As with any medical procedure, it’s always important to ask the experts and go for a consultation with a list of written questions.

Realistically, how often do you have to touch up your anti-wrinkle injectables?

Taryn Johnstone, Skin Treatment Expert: It depends on what areas are being treated, on average we recommend every three to four months.

What's one treatment you'd recommend for a general pick-me-up?

Taryn Johnstone, Skin Treatment Expert: Our Hydradermabrasion is popular for the refreshed glowing look. Hydradermabrasion exfoliates the skin, combined with suction whilst also infusing a Skinsmiths detox hydrating solution revealing a healthy vibrant skin.

When it comes to injectables, do you have any general advice? Women are terrified of a trout pout, or fillers that don't work for their face!

Caroline Hodnett, Cosmetic Nurse Trainer: As with any medical procedure, it's always important to ask the experts and go for a consultation with a list of written questions. Be clear in your desired outcomes and undesired outcomes. We have most definitely seen a rise in "over done" or "inappropriately placed" fillers to all areas, sometimes referred to as a "trout pout" or "pillow face" (that IG filter anyone!). This is NOT what injectables are about. In the hands of a skilled injector who has a deeper understanding of skin, anatomy and high levels of training like our Caci Registered Nurses you can certainly have filler and love your results. At Caci we love a natural 'you look great, what have you done!' look.

Of course, everything starts with good skincare – what are the basic rules we should be following?

Taryn Johnstone, Skin Treatment Expert: Skin care 101 is a cleanse, treat, hydrate and protect routine! If you are new to skin care, a good place to start with is a cleanser, serum, moisturiser and sunscreen. It can be a bit daunting (and expensive) to be trying different products and figuring out what works, but that's what the team at Caci are passionate about – helping you to choose the best options for your skin. Save the stress and pop in to have a chat (or chat with our team online).

Is there a secret or a 'magic' ingredient we should be watching out for – and any we should avoid at all costs?

Linda Sharrem, Caci's Skincare Trainer: There are a lot of amazing ingredients but one of the best that's usually underrated and has a bad rap is an oil. Essential Fatty Acids (EFAs) are great for all skin types and concerns and help with maintaining a strong skin barrier (the key to healthy skin), sealing in all the goodies from your other skincare steps, reducing inflammation, helping with repair and hydration all while giving your skin a beautiful glow. A healthy skin is dependent on EFA's and our favourite oil is Murad's Multi Vitamin Infusion Oil.

There isn't really any ingredient that should be avoided – it is about using the right products for your skin type and concern. For example, if acne is your main concern we would recommend steering clear of more heavier/textured skincare products, but if your skin suffers from redness and craves hydration and needs soothing.

Caci, your skin, laser and injectables experts. Feel confident in your skin with the best advice, skincare and treatments – visit caci.co.nz to learn more.