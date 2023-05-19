Is working from home harder for women? Tips to make it work

An NZ study found that it's much harder for women to work from home, often because they just don't have the right tools.

If there's one good thing that came out of the pandemic it's that many businesses started seeing the benefit in having their employees work from home.

There's a lot to love about working from home: no traffic to fight against, no 'what the heck do I wear today' moments, or pricey lunches – plus the ability to put on a load of washing or do a meditation in the sun on your breaks. Bliss! It's really no surprise that a 2022 study by PwC discovered that since the pandemic, only 11% of US workers actually want to work full-time in an office.

But in saying that, it isn't always easy. A study done right here in NZ last year by ASB found that it's much harder for women to work from home, often because they just don't have the right tools.

The study found that less than half of women actually have what they need to work efficiently, and they're less likely to have their own work from home space compared to men.

"Where there is a study or office in the house, men are more likely to occupy it while women work at the kitchen table," the study found.

Plus, women are also more likely to be juggling childcare and housework while they're at home compared to men.

So, how can women combat these factors and be efficient at home, whilst actually enjoying it?

SUPPLIED From your favorite coffee mug to your keyboard and mouse, invest in the tools that will make your job easier.

1. Create a dedicated workspace and invest in a good set up

If you have an office at home, or even an area in your lounge/bedroom/garage that you can put a permanent desk in and create your own little workspace haven, it's time to look at how you do so and use that space wisely – and if that space is currently already monopolized by your partner, it's time to have a conversation with them about sharing that space!

Set up your workspace with everything you would need as if you're in the office. From your favorite coffee mug to your keyboard and mouse, invest in the tools that will literally make your job easier.

2. Getting in the zone

For drowning out the sounds of the washing machine going, Blue's Clues on the TV or even your colleagues' watercooler chat, a pair of headphones is essential. You should be looking for a pair that's lightweight and comfortable so that you can wear them for decent stretches of time.

3. Looking the best in the Zoom room

If you're in meetings a lot, a decent webcam can make all the difference too. Have you ever wondered how some people look so good (and sound so clear) in meetings? They are boycotting the laptop cameras for webcams connected to their monitors.

4. Getting crafty with small spaces

If you've got a small space where you can't fit a permanent desk, there are still ways to work this system.

If the kitchen table is your best option, there are great ways of making the space your own – temporarily – and making sure you don't kill your spine in the process.

For most people, the height they're at when sitting at the table won't likely be optimal for typing on a laptop. So, to ensure you look after yourself and don't risk OOS (Occupational Overuse Syndrome), get a separate keyboard to your laptop or screen, so you can adjust the height of your screen without hunching over your laptop keyboard.

A mouse is also a great way to look after your posture while working from home, as it's much easier on your fingers, wrists and arms than relying on your laptop.

5. Create some head space

If your dedicated workspace isn't somewhere that you can close the door on and forget about until the next morning, you need to create some signals for your brain (and body!) to transition out of 'work mode'.

Some ways to tackle this could be:

Create an 'office box'

If you're working at the kitchen table, keep all your gear in one box that you pack away when you're finished and keep it in a cupboard out of sight. If you can still see it, chances are, you're still thinking about it.

Change clothes

Signal to your body/brain that you're moving out of work mode into home mode by having different clothes for work and play. You don't have to get all dressed up and fancy for work at home though – just a change of clothes can do the job!

Create transitions

Again, create those signals for your brain to really understand you're moving into a different phase of the day. Maybe it's a walk around the block, playing certain music, doing a short meditation – whatever it is, make it a routine that you do each time you work from home.

