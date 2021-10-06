Donald Trump drops off Forbes richest Americans list for first time in 25 years

Donald Trump has fallen off.

Indeed, the former president of the United States and reality TV personality has been confirmed to be “[US]$400 million short” of what was required to make it onto this year’s Forbes ranking of the 400 richest people in the US.

To be clear, Trump is still said to be worth an estimated US$2.5 billion (NZ$3.59b), which – by Forbes’ calculations – means he’s still as wealthy as he was a year ago.

At that time, Trump was at number 339 on the finance-focused publication’s ranking.

Getty/ANDY JACOBSOHN/AFP Trump is still said to be worth an estimated $2.5 billion, despite taking a hit during the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, Trump “is down US$600 million” due to the fact much of the ex-Apprentice host’s wealth is derived from high-level properties.

This breakdown of Trump having fallen off the ranking for the first time in 25 years goes even deeper, including some insight on the impact of his failure to diversify at the beginning of his one-term presidency.

At the top of this year’s Forbes ranking is Jeff Bezos, of course, at US$201 billion.

Tony Gutierrez/AP Amazon founder Jeff Bezos remains top of the US rich list.

Following close behind to round out the top five is Elon Musk with US$190.5 billion, Mark Zuckerberg with US$134.5 billion, Bill Gates with US$134 billion, and Larry Page with US$123 billion.

The 400 members’ collective wealth jumped a reported 40 per cent over the last year, landing at US$4.5 trillion.

The bulk of Trump-centered headlines as of late have dealt with a new book from former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who admitted earlier this week that it was a “mistake” to work in the administration. '

Meanwhile, Trump has ramped up his attempt to have his permanently suspended Twitter account reinstated.