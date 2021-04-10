'You will be greatly missed': Prince Harry and Meghan pay tribute to Prince Philip

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid tribute to Prince Philip, Prince Harry’s grandfather.

The couple, who now live in the United States, shared a message to their website Archewell after the news broke.

Phil Noble/Getty Images Megan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, have paid tribute to the late Prince Philip via their website, Archewell. (File photo)

"Thank you for your service... you will be greatly missed," the notice on the website read.

The entire website has been dedicated to the message, in loving memory of the Duke of Edinburgh.

READ MORE:

* Live: Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died

* Britain mourns Prince Philip; leaders honour service to Queen

* Trivia quiz: Prince Philip

* World leaders pay tribute to Britain's Prince Philip

* PM Jacinda Ardern: Prince Philip 'will be fondly remembered'



Screenshot/Archewell The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's website has shared a tribute to the late prince.

Prince Harry is reportedly preparing to return to the United Kingdom to attend his grandfather’s funeral. It’s not yet known if Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, will accompany him.

The message follows the official announcement from the royal family, which said Philip “passed away peacefully” on Friday morning, local time, at Windsor Castle.