Prince Philip: His life in pictures

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was the longest-serving consort of the British monarch.

He died on Friday (local time) at Windsor Castle at the age of 99.

Tributes have been flowing in from world leaders, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, since his death. In the UK, gun salutes are being organised and flags are flying at half-mast in honour of the royal consort.

Preparations are being made for his funeral. It's understood the Duke wished not to have a state funeral.

To commemorate the royal, here’s a snapshot of his life in pictures.

Priest/AP June 2, 1953: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to the crowds from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey in London.

READ MORE:

* Live: Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died

* Three tours brought Prince Philip to Palmerston North and wider region

* No state funeral, lying in state for Prince Philip, preparations underway for Covid-safe funeral

* The island where Prince Philip was worshipped as a god



AP September 8, 1928: From left, Princess Fedora of Greece, King Michael and his mother Princess Helene, Princess Irene of Greece, Princess Marguerite of Greece, Prince Philip of Greece and Prince Paul of Greece enjoy a holiday at Mamaia, Romania.

AP August 29, 1945: Prince Philip of Greece during a naval visit to Melbourne, Australia. Prince Philip was an officer in the British navy.

AP July 31, 1947: Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten inspects his men at the Petty Officers' Training Center at Corsham, England.

AP November 20, 1947: Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding day.

FILE November 1947: Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their honeymoon.

AP October 18, 1951: Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh receive a gift from a First Nations chief and his wife during The Stampede at Calgary.

Eddie Worth/AP June 18, 1952: Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh travel in an open carriage at Ascot Racecourse, England, on the second day of the Royal Ascot meeting.

PA/Via Ap August 2, 1953: Prince Philip bowls during the 12-a-side cricket match between the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of Norfolk, in Arundel, England.

File/AP April 12, 1954: Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh leave Freedom Hall in Colombo, Sri Lanka after opening parliament.

AP June 8, 1963: Queen Elizabeth II returns a salute during the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, as her husband Prince Philip rides at her side.

AP December 11, 1966: Prince Philip with Prince Rainier of Monaco and Princess Grace in the Monaco Palace gardens.

AP November 10, 1968: The Queen and Prince Philip presenting a cup to soccer player Pele at a stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during a state tour of South America.

PA via AP September 1, 1972: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose at Balmoral, Scotland, to celebrate their Silver Wedding anniversary.

Arturo Mari/AP October 17, 1980: The royal couple having an audience with Pope John Paul II in his private study at the Vatican, Italy.

AP October 9, 1982: The royal couple driving through the crowd of athletes and officials during the closing ceremony of the 12th Commonwealth Games, in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Sports Centre, Brisbane, Australia.

Doug Pizac/AP May 17, 1989: Prince Philip talks with former US President Ronald Reagan, and former First Lady Nancy Reagan prior to a dinner in Beverly Hills, California, where the Prince presented the Winston Churchill Award to the former president.

Dennis Cook/AP May 15, 1991: The Duke of Edinburgh squints as he looks through the sight of a TOW missile launcher on at the Quantico Marine Base in Virginia.

Jeff J. Mitchell/AP September 6, 1997: Prince Philip, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles outside Westminster Abbey during the funeral procession for Diana, Princess of Wales.

Ross Land/Getty Images November 14, 2005: All Blacks coach Graham Henry greets Queen Elizabeth II, as manager Darren Shand and All Black captain Tana Umaga meet Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace.

Fiona Hanson/PA via AP November 18, 2007: Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Broadlands.

Martin Meissner/AP April 29, 2011: Prince Phillip sits beside Queen Elizabeth II in a carriage leaving Westminster Abbey after the Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in London.

Alastair Grant/AP June, 16, 2011: The royals arrive by horse-drawn carriage in the parade ring on the third day, traditionally known as Ladies Day, of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP April 27, 2012: The duke talking with a sniper from the 3rd Battalion of The Royal Canadian Regiment at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto.

Lefteris Pitarakis/AP June 14, 2014: The Queen and Prince Philip wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping The Colour parade in central London.

Andrew Milligan/PA via AP July 3, 2014: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, as they take part in the Knights of the Thistle service.

Matt Dunham/AP Pool Photo March 30, 2017: Prince Philip, in his capacity of Colonel, Grenadier Guards, talks with members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards as they applaud the final whistle from the sidelines, of the Manchester Cup inter-company football match at Lille Barracks in Aldershot, England.