Condolence book for Prince Philip set up in Christchurch

The Duke of Edinburgh waves to crowds at the opening of the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch.

Cantabrians will be able to write their own personal messages in a condolence book set up following the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip, Britain's longest serving consort as the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday. He was 99.

On Sunday, Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel announced a condolence book would be set up at Tūranga library in the central city, “so that people can write their own personal messages”. It would be available from Monday.

TOM HUNT/STUFF NZDF held a 41-gun salute for Prince Philip on the hills above Wellington on Sunday.

She described the Duke as a “pillar of strength” for the Queen during her reign, and said his death was a huge loss.

“The royal family have been hugely supportive of Christchurch, particularly in the wake of the earthquakes and the mosque attack, and I am sure many people will want to express their sympathy to the royal family,” the mayor said.

As a sign of respect, the New Zealand flag atop the council's civic offices on Hereford St was lowered to half-mast on Saturday.

Staff photographer/Stuff The Duke of Edinburgh during the opening ceremony of the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch.

The Duke of Edinburgh visited New Zealand 14 times during his life. Four of those times he was on his own.

The first visit was in 1953-54, shortly after the Queen's coronation.

The tour included a stop in Christchurch in January of 1954, where large crowds turned out in “continuous bursts of demonstrations of loyalty”, according to a report in The Press.

The Duke and Queen waved to the crowds from the balcony of the central city’s Clarendon Hotel, which had earlier hosted the Queen’s father, King George VI, before he was king.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Prince Philip in Christchurch during his 1995 visit with Queen Elizabeth.

Accounts of this tour said Prince Philip was generally in good spirits, often amused, sometimes impatient.

When it came to sports, he preferred to be a participant than a spectator, and sought out New Zealand cricket grandee Walter Hadlee for a debrief on the world game when the tour reached Christchurch.

Prince Philip returned notably to Christchurch in 1974 to open the city's Commonwealth Games at the purpose-built Queen Elizabeth II Park.

Richard Cosgrove/Stuff Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip meet war veterans at the Burnham army camp. Minister of Defence Mark Burton is on the right.

The Duke, who has become famous for some of his public gaffes, made just one, or perhaps two, in New Zealand, according to writer Nigel Cawthorne.

There was the time the Duke turned down the chance to try sheep shearing, saying: “Not on your life. I might nick him, and we’ve had quite enough mutton on this tour already, thank you.”

The second occasion, which may or may not have happened in New Zealand, came when he said he did not like the sound of going bungee jumping.

“No, I don’t think I’d like my eyeballs to go out and then in again, somehow.”