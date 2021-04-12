State memorial for Prince Philip to be held on Wednesday next week

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledges the many New Zealand organisations Prince Philip was linked to during his life.

A state memorial will be held for Prince Philip next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed.

At a post-Cabinet press conference on Monday, Ardern once again acknowledged the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Philip had died on Friday, passing away peacefully at Windsor Castle. He was aged 99.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this time,” Ardern said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern signs the condolence book for HRH, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at the Beehive.

A state memorial will be held in Wellington on Wednesday, April 21 at 3pm. Ardern said she and Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy​ will participate in the service, and further details were expected to be released this week.

April 21 is also the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. She will be turning 95.

Ardern said Prince Philip's links with New Zealand “were many and varied”, and he held a number of honours and appointments.

Fiona Hanson/AP Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh at Broadlands marking their diamond wedding anniversary.

On Monday, the prime minister signed a condolence book for the Duke, thanking him for his life’s service on behalf of all New Zealanders.

Three condolence books have been set up at Parliament, and one at the National Library. Further books may be set up around the country.

People are also able to email their messages to condolences@dia.govt.nz.

On Tuesday, April 13, flags will fly at half-mast as the House sits and political party leaders share statements acknowledging the life of His Royal Highness.

Flags will also fly at half-mast on the day of the funeral in the United Kingdom, and on the day of New Zealand’s state memorial, Ardern said.

Ardern previously said New Zealand’s events will be “entirely guided by the wishes of Her Majesty”.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a maximum of 30 people will attend Prince Philip’s funeral in the UK – a far smaller number compared to the original plan for about 800 guests.

The ceremonial royal funeral will be held at St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, on Saturday April 17 at 3pm (UK time). It's not yet known if any NZ broadcaster will play the funeral at 4am on the Sunday morning.

According to Palace sources, Prince Philip requested “less fuss” than previous funerals for senior royals.