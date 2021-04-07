Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal first Netflix docuseries

Meghan and Harry have conducted a supposedly tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on March 7, 2021, in the United States.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first Netflix series will centre on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports.

On Tuesday (local time), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced its first series to hit the streaming service.

The multi-episode docuseries, titled Heart of Invictus, is in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Prince Harry is a patron.

Prince Harry will appear on camera and serve as executive producer on the series.

In a statement, producers said the series “will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022”.

It is the latest in a flurry of activity for the couple.

The couple signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating podcasts for Spotify.

Prince Harry also has joined the corporate world as a leader with the employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc. The couple have been detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California.

The announcement comes in the wake of the couple's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they pulled back the curtain on their split from the royal family.