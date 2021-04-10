Prince Philip: How the Duke of Edinburgh left a mark on New Zealand

All the stars were out for the Royal Variety Show at Auckland’s St James Theatre on October 18, 1981. What a night. There was Billy T James and Sir Howard Morrison, John Rowles and the Royal New Zealand Ballet. And then there was the late addition of Ginette McDonald’s comic character, Lyn of Tawa, stepping in for female impersonator Marcus Craig.

The guests of honour, the Queen and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, arrived at the St James in a black Rolls-Royce, greeted by Prime Minister Robert Muldoon and his wife, Thea, as an expectant New Zealand tuned in for the live broadcast.

John Stillwell/AP Prince Philip accompanied the Queen on 10 New Zealand tours over nearly 50 years, and made several trips on his own.

When McDonald did her routine, she spoke directly to the royal couple and cut through the pomp of the occasion. The people of Tawa, she claimed, had sent a paua shell tiara as a wedding present and had invited the Queen and the Duke to open Tawa’s Memorial Paddling Pool.

As the performers lined up for royal attention after the show, the Duke leaned towards McDonald and said “I like the sound of the paddling pool -- may I come and have a play in it?” When she told the story years later, McDonald remembered that the Duke’s interest may have been aroused by the fact that she was clearly not wearing a bra.

The anecdote was classic Prince Philip. In the aftermath of his death [etc], this is the prince we hear about: inappropriate, amusing, politically incorrect, gaffe-prone. There was the prince who joked that there are now eating dogs for anorexics, asked a group of 14-year-olds if they were on drugs and warned a British exchange student in China that he may end up with slitty eyes.

Anthony Phelps Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive at Parliament for a state banquet met by then-prime minister Helen Clark (L) her husband Peter Davis (R).

It is true that the Duke’s humour could have a racist tinge.

“At last we’ve got two Irishmen in the same room agreeing with each other,” he joked when he met two students from Ballyclare in 2004.

A letter written by the prince in 1954 after his first tour to New Zealand, which surfaced in 2020, struck a similar tone. Writing to an Australian politician, the Duke observed that the country seemed to regard Māori as “somewhere between museum pieces and domestic pets”. He confessed to being “particularly fascinated” by them after reading prominent Māori anthropologist Sir Peter Buck’s Coming of the Maori: “There do not appear to be any Māori's [sic] of his calibre at the moment and the result is that the growing Māori population is growing up without proper leadership.”

Staff photographer Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II, unknown, and Prince Philip at the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland.

He accompanied the Queen on 10 New Zealand tours over nearly 50 years, and made several trips on his own. Yet in his collection of the Duke’s jokes, quips and gaffes, I Know I Am Rude But It Is Fun: the Royals and the Rest of Us as Seen by Prince Philip, writer Nigel Cawthorne found just one, perhaps two, gaffes from New Zealand.

There was the time the Duke turned down the chance to try sheep shearing, saying, “Not on your life. I might nick him, and we’ve had quite enough mutton on this tour already, thank you.” The second occasion, that may or may not have happened in New Zealand, came when he said he didn’t like the sound of going bungee jumping: “No, I don’t think I’d like my eyeballs to go out and then in again, somehow.”

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on the steps of the New Zealand Parliament, during the opening of Parliament 1977.

Of his New Zealand tours, his first was the grandest and most important. The 38-day tour during the summer of 1953-54 was the first visit to New Zealand by a reigning monarch. Massive crowds lined the streets; it was estimated that three-quarters of all New Zealanders saw the Queen on that tour. “It was as if stars of the silver screen had come to earth in New Zealand,” historian Jock Phillips wrote.

Why the fuss? The Queen had been crowned only six months earlier, an event that coincided with Sir Edmund Hillary’s conquest of Mt Everest. It was only eight years after World War II ended and New Zealand still felt very close to Britain, but our economy was also starting to boom. There was a mix of loyalty and confidence.

the dominion/Stuff Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during the Special Session of the New Zealand Parliament during their 1953 royal visit.

It was light and dark. The Queen delivered her first Christmas message from Auckland, but New Zealand also experienced its worst railway disaster on Christmas Eve, 1953, when the Wellington-Auckland night train derailed at Tangiwai and took 151 lives. The Queen’s message expressed sympathy for New Zealand and the Duke laid a wreath at a mass funeral for victims of the disaster.

Prime Minister Sidney Holland described an outpouring of loyalty for the Queen and said of the Duke, “we like him”. Accounts of the tour said he was generally in good spirits, often amused, sometimes impatient. When it came to sports, he preferred to be a participant than a spectator, and sought out New Zealand cricket grandee Walter Hadlee for a debrief on the world game when the tour reached Christchurch. He was annoyed if royal motorcades were too long or slow-moving and once took over the driving when the tour headed south from Auckland, making the 40 kilometres from Pukekohe to Te Kauwhata “at a spanking pace”, according to witnesses.

Stuff The Queen and Prince Philip in Porirua, in 1963.

He enjoyed his banter with New Zealanders. In Auckland, he met some war widows. “They don’t look so old to me,” he quipped. “The Auckland climate must agree with them all.” He cheered up a crying three-year-old in Palmerston, north of Dunedin, and told off three lads from Khandallah Primary School who got too close to the royal vehicle during the crush at Athletic Park in Wellington. “You naughty boys,” he beamed.

His next visit to New Zealand was a solo trip, tacked onto the opening of the Melbourne Olympic Games in 1956. He was back with the Queen in 1963 and again in 1970, when the royal yacht Britannia also brought Prince Charles and Princess Anne on their first trip to New Zealand. The trip tied in with the 200th anniversary of James Cook encountering New Zealand, and included a picnic at Ship Cove in the Marlborough Sounds. That tour also featured the first royal walkabout, with the Duke inevitably walking a few steps behind the Queen.

Archives NZ/Stuff The Duke of Edinburgh attends the funeral for the 21 victims of the Tangiwai disaster at Karori Cemetery, in Wellington, in 1953

As a father, the Duke was a comedian but also a no-nonsense disciplinarian. It was reported that even at the age of 98, he read the riot act to Prince Andrew after his disastrous 2019 TV interview. It was “a tense meeting” at which the nearly 60-year-old Andrew was told to take his punishment, according to an unnamed insider. He was sometimes exasperated by his own children but memorably persuaded his grandsons William and Harry to walk behind the coffin at their mother’s funeral.

There were royal nicknames. The Duke’s term of endearment for the Queen was said to be “cabbage”, as in “Move over, cabbage”. Born as a prince of both Greece and Denmark, he was apparently called “the Hun” by his mother-in-law, the Queen Mother, and “Stavros” by his daughter-in-law, Princess Diana.

Adrian Dennis/AP When he announced his retirement from public life in 2017 at the age of 96, mathematician Sir Michael Atiyah said to him, “I’m sorry to hear you’re standing down”. “Well,” the prince replied, “I can’t stand up much longer”.

The last royal visit by the pair was in 2002. It was reported that the Duke, “a keen yachtsman” and then a mere 80 years old, demonstrated his fitness by easily getting up onto NZL60, the boat that won the America’s Cup in 2000, and then jumping down to the pontoon after an inspection.

His sense of humour never deserted him. When he announced his retirement from public life in 2017 at the age of 96, mathematician Sir Michael Atiyah said to him, “I’m sorry to hear you’re standing down”. “Well,” the prince replied, “I can’t stand up much longer”.