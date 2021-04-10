Prince Philip's death: Charles, then Edward to become Duke of Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and their children, Prince Charles, right, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew pose for a photo on the lawn of Balmoral Castle in Scotland in 1960.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s title will eventually pass to his youngest son, but not until Queen Elizabeth II dies because of royal protocols.

The late King George VI gave Prince Philip the title in November 1947, on the morning of his wedding to the queen. He was made the Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich at the same time.

The duke died on Friday at the age of 99.

He led an extraordinary life as Britain's longest-serving royal consort. Born in 1921 into the Greek and Danish royal families, Prince Philip was educated in France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

According to the Evening Standard, the Prince of Wales, as the duke’s oldest son, inherits the title of the Duke of Edinburgh. That is in keeping with the Letters Patent issued in 1947.

However, when the Queen dies and Charles ascends to the throne, the title will “merge with the crown”, according to the newspaper.

Getty Images Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex have been married for more than 20 years.

It will then be regranted to Prince Edward.

The line of succession was decided in 1999, when Edward married Sophie Rhys-Jones.

They were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex just before their wedding.

However, Buckingham Palace also said at the time Edward would eventually succeed his father and become the Duke of Edinburgh.

AP Prince Philip was made the Duke of Edinburgh on the morning of his wedding to the Queen.

“The decision to give Edward the title was taken in recognition of his work with, and commitment to, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award – of which he is a trustee, as well as chairman of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award,” the Evening Standard said.

“Edward’s wife the Countess of Wessex will eventually become the Duchess of Edinburgh – a courtesy title which was held by the Queen.”

Prince Philip was the sixth person to be named the Duke of Edinburgh. The first was Prince Frederick, the grandson of George I, in 1726.

Chris Jackson/Getty-Images The Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn at Trooping the Colour, the Queen’s annual birthday parade, in 2019.

Edward was third in line to the throne at his birth in 1964. He is now twelfth in line.

He has held full-time duties as a working member of the royal family since 2002, and is a patron of more than 70 charities and groups, mostly associated with the arts.

The 57-year-old and his wife have two teenaged children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.