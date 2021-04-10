Prince Philip's peaceful passing reflects a remarkable life

In the end, it happened exactly as the Iron Duke would have wanted it – as ever, with his beloved wife by his side.

Determined to die at home rather than in hospital, Prince Philip was able to pass away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle, where he was Ranger for more than half a century, very much on his own terms.

As his frail condition worsened overnight on Thursday, with insiders warning that he was "gravely ill", any talk of whisking the 99-year-old back to hospital was quickly dismissed by the Queen.

According to one well-placed source: "He spent most of the four weeks he was in hospital trying to get home. They operated on his heart in a bid to give him a little longer, maybe with the 100th birthday in mind. But he didn't really care about that. He just wanted to be back in his own bed. There is no way he would have wanted to die in hospital."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh look on as they visit Hereford Cathedral during her Diamond Jubilee.

Although Buckingham Palace declined to "go into any specifics" about the nature of Prince Philip's passing, it is thought the Queen was at her husband's bedside when the time came late on Friday morning.

Upon hearing the sad news, Prince Charles drove from Highgrove, his Gloucestershire home, to be with his grieving mother.

At 12.01pm, Windsor Castle issued a statement that said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

Within seconds, the statement had made it onto the airwaves, with a tearful Martine Croxall, anchoring the BBC News channel when the news was confirmed, appearing to tremble as she informed viewers what had happened.

Just half an hour later, a solemn looking Boris Johnson led tributes on the steps of Downing Street as he praised the Duke's role in helping "to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life".

As messages poured in from world leaders past and present, the Prime Minister agreed with Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, that Parliament be recalled and local election campaigning suspended.

It was later announced that the House of Commons would sit from Monday at 2.30pm, as opposed to the same time on Tuesday as politicians queued up to praise the Duke's dedication to public service.

Among the most poignant tributes was Sir John Major's description of the able seaman as "the ballast to our ship of state".

Chris Jackson/Getty Images A picture of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh is displayed at The Two Brewers pub next Windsor Castle on April 09, 2021 in Windsor, United Kingdom.

As the UK immediately entered a state of "purdah", with all ministerial TV and radio appearances cancelled along with scheduled social media posts, it was announced that all official flags, including the Union Flag, would be flown at half-mast until 8am on the day following the funeral – the date of which is yet to be decided.

Key palace aides including the Queen's private secretary, Sir Edward Young, and Charles's counterpart, Clive Alderton, worked on the "modified" "Forth Bridge" plans, while Buckingham Palace issued a statement asking the public not to gather in crowds and to donate to charity instead of leaving flowers, while an online book of condolence was set up on the Royal website.

Despite the Duke's advancing years and deteriorating health, news of his death came as a shock to staff outside "HMS Bubble", the tight-knit group of royal aides who have been self-isolating with the couple since the Covid pandemic hit last March.

According to one royal source: "It was a surprise, even though he had been in ill health. I think there was a sense that the Iron Duke would keep on going and make it to his 100th, but sadly it wasn't to be."

As the largely long-serving palace workforce comes to terms with the departing of one of their favourite "principals", whose remarkably low staff turnover over the decades spoke volumes, many will be consoling themselves with the fact that the pandemic has given him the low-key send off he had always craved.

For the consensus is that the former Royal Navy commander would have been delighted to hear there will be no gathering of the masses to lay flowers or any queuing up to sign condolence books.

Although there was never going to be a state funeral, news that a ceremony will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle, including a short procession of just 30 mourners, will have suited a man who once declared that he "couldn't care less" how he was remembered.

As one former royal employee put it: "He was always stoical and never wanted any fuss whatsoever. He will have wanted to be treated in death as he was in life – with minimal bother to anyone else."

John Stillwell Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband Prince Philip watching the proceedings from the royal barge during the Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London.

Prince Philip had been advised to rest following his discharge from the King Edward VII hospital on March 16, where he was convalescing following a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at another London hospital, St Bartholomew's.

The seriousness of the situation was laid bare when the heir to the throne was granted permission to visit his father in hospital on Feb 21 under the "exceptional circumstances" rule.

Although the Duke insisted on being transported back to Berkshire by car rather than in an ambulance, and even managed to wave to well-wishers on his way through the castle gates, royal staff were somewhat taken aback by his gaunt appearance following his month in hospital.

Ensconced back in the couple's private apartments at Windsor, where they have separate en-suite bedrooms in close proximity, the 94-year-old monarch was able to keep a close eye on her husband's recuperation.

Surrounded by 22 key staff members, including the Queen's personal assistant, Angela Kelly, her long-serving Page of the Backstairs, Paul Whybrew, and the Master of the Household, Anthony Johnstone-Burt, the sovereign adopted a "business as usual" attitude with the no-nonsense Duke's blessing.

Hence her decision to carry out her first face-to-face visit in five months on March 31, after both were believed to have received their second Covid jab. Appearing delighted to be out and about again, she chatted to Royal Australian Air Force personnel at the engagement in Runnymede, in Surrey, and even managed to crack a joke that Typhoon jets had been "sent to chase the Russians".

Yet behind the scenes, the couple's children and grandchildren were said to be keen to remain in "regular" telephone contact with the Duke as he continued his quiet convalescence, characteristically determined to avoid any "fuss".

Andrew Milligan Britain's Prince Philip greets well-wishers as he arrives in Perth, Scotland in 2012.

According to multiple sources, separate "super-distanced meetings" were arranged between the Duke and his children Charles, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.

Amid talk of "conversations through open windows", a royal insider confirmed: "He was able to physically see his children because they have all been vaccinated, but sadly not his grandchildren, because they have not yet received the jab."

Calls were patched through from Prince William and from Zara Tindall, who was keen to share the news of the birth of her third child, Lucas, on March 21, to "Granny and Grandpa's" landline number since, unlike his wife, the Duke did not own a mobile phone.

His nearest and dearest apparently took "huge comfort" from the fact that the pandemic meant they were in more regular contact with their "dearest Papa" than they might ordinarily have been.

Since his retirement from public life in 2017, Prince Philip had grown used to spending most of his days in blissful solitude at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, whiling away the time reading, writing and painting. However, when the onset of Covid required him to relocate to join the Queen at Windsor Castle, an "unexpected bonus" was that they ended up spending more time together in the past 12 months than they have done in years.

Described as "very happy" to have been able to lunch and dine with her husband most days as they both awaited the further lifting of restrictions, the Queen remained in daily contact with the royal doctors monitoring the Duke's progress.

Yet in a sign, perhaps, of her growing uncertainty over his future, the dog-loving monarch took household staff by surprise in March by acquiring two new puppies despite previously saying she did not want to take on any more dogs.

Nostalgically naming the "dorgi" – a cross between a corgi and daschund – Fergus after her maternal uncle and the corgi, Muick, after Loch Muick in Royal Deeside, there was a sense that the Queen had decided life was too short as she took on the pets ahead of her 95th birthday.

Ironically, while those in the royal household were busy trying to put plans together for a modest celebration to mark his century on June 10, the Duke remained nonplussed throughout. Having once declared that he "couldn't imagine anything worse" than living to 100, the nonagenarian was described by aides as "a rather reluctant celebrant".

As one exasperated source put it when they discussed the plans at Christmas: "It is something that will have to be raised in the New Year. But we might get short shrift. The one person you can guarantee will not want anything to do with it is the Duke. He's retired, he's stepped back, he doesn't want the fuss. You can't blame him."

As such, the man the Queen famously described as being owed a debt "greater than he would ever claim" is unlikely to look kindly on Westminster Abbey tolling its tenor bell once every 60 seconds, 99 times from 6pm on Friday night or the 41-gun salute that will be held at royal parks across the country on Saturday.

Although such a gesture may be reminiscent of a royal going out with a bang, Prince Philip's peaceful passing reflects a remarkable life lived in quiet and self-effacing dignity.