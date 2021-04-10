How the Queen and Prince Philip's enduring love story captured the hearts of a nation

For a young Princess Elizabeth, it must have seemed like her own personal fairytale: a prince, dazzling in good looks and charm, with eyes only for her.

She fell in love at first sight. He, a little older and more worldly, was not far behind. Their romance was the talk of the town, their wedding captivated a nation, their marriage an unqualified success. Eight decades later, and the death of Prince Philip brings to a close the most enduring love story in British royal history.

It began not at a royal ball or state function, but on a tennis court. Prince Philip, chosen as a cadet at Dartmouth Naval College to dine with the visiting Royal family in 1939, was tasked with entertaining two small princesses, first with a train set on the nursery floor and later – once his patience was at an end – on the court.

“Good-looking, though rather offhand in his manner”, according to royal nanny Marion Crawford, he spent his time teasing Princess Margaret, leaping the tennis net and showing off “a good deal”.

But his athleticism made quite the impression. “How good he is Crawfie. How high he can jump,” Princess Elizabeth told her nanny, according to her memoir. “She never took her eyes off him the whole time”.

At 13, she was shy, quiet and with all the sheltered upbringing of her generation. But, with the steady determination that came to characterise her reign as Queen, her mind had been made up and never faltered.

Not for the first or last time in her life of duty, patience was required. As she got older, and Philip began to dine with the princesses at home, tell-tale signs of romance began to emerge. She began playing the Oklahoma showtune People Will Say We’re in Love, and pasting photographs of Prince Philip into her albums.

supplied/Stuff Princess Elizabeth with Prince Philip just after their engagement was announced.

“I noticed, suddenly, that Lilibet began to take more trouble with her appearance, that it seemed to matter more to her what she wore at this evening party or that,” Crawfie recorded in her diary. “Then I would find that Philip had been there!”

Prince Philip, who caused havoc roaring up to palaces and castles at top speed in his car, was no less smitten, with his valet later admitting he had noticed a battered framed photograph of Princess Elizabeth secreted in his weekend bag.

They kept in touch via letters, with a young Prince Philip proving quite the romantic.

“To have been spared in the war and seen victory, to have been given the chance to rest and to re-adjust myself, to have fallen in love completely and unreservedly, makes all one's personal and even the world's troubles seem small and petty,” he told her in 1946.

To her mother, he confided: “Lilibet is the only ‘thing’ in this world that is absolutely real to me, and my ambition is to weld the two of us into a new combined existence that will not only be able to withstand the shocks directed at us but will have a positive existence for the good.”

AP Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history.

Margaret Rhodes, the Queen’s cousin, recalled: “She [Elizabeth] never looked at anyone else. She was truly in love from the very beginning.”

The young couple were tactful, rarely dancing together in public and spending time together with the King and Queen as chaperone.

But even in those less intrusive times, word spread. The nation began waiting for an engagement announcement. The Princess was shocked to be asked about her rumoured love interest in public, with a shout of “Where’s Philip?” during a factory visit.

A four-month tour without him to South Africa – a taste of duty before personal pleasure – was followed by nightly phone calls and evening strolls.

Finally, on July 10, 1947, The Telegraph reported with the “greatest pleasure” that the King had given his consent to the betrothal of his elder daughter to Lt Philip Mountbatten.

“The engagement is a complete love match,” it recorded, noting the pair had reached an “understanding” the previous autumn while at Balmoral.

That November, the spectacular wedding was celebrated by “vast crowds” lining a “triumphal route” through London, with five encores for the Royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave, pictured below, and the shining faces of two young people in love captured for the history books.

AP Then-Princess Elizabeth and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh wave to the crowds on their wedding day in 1947.

The simple days of their early marriage were spent in Malta, where the Princess enjoyed the relative peace of life as a naval officer’s wife in a place she later described as the only Commonwealth country other than Britain she could call home.

In July 1951, it was brought to an abrupt end with the King’s ill health and, the following year during a trip to Kenya, the Duke broke the news that his young wife had become Queen.

Not for nothing, many years later, did the Queen famously describe the Duke as “quite simply... my strength and stay all these years”.

Their marriage, never wholly conventional as a result of their position, became extraordinary: the Duke walking a step behind her in public while supporting her endlessly in private.

"All too often, I fear, Prince Philip has had to listen to me speaking,” the Queen said in 1997. “Frequently we have discussed my intended speech beforehand and, as you will imagine, his views have been expressed in a forthright manner.”

Through it, the couple maintained a semblance of family life for their four children and, eventually, grandchildren with barbecues at Balmoral, country walks, and practical jokes beloved across generations of royals.

AP Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip travel by open carriage around the track prior to the race programme, at Ascot, England, in 1962.

Few have summed up the secret of their success better than Lord Charteris, the Queen’s former private secretary.

"Prince Philip is the only man in the world who treats the Queen simply as another human being,” he said. “I think she values that."

Their sometimes robust relationship has been the stuff of legend. “Oh do shut up, Philip,” she is said to have fired at him on occasion where required.

In return, he has threatened to drop her off out of the car when she protested at his reckless youthful driving. In 1954, when a Mr Robinson explained that his doctor wife was ‘much more important than I’ during a public engagement, he quipped: “Ah yes, we have that trouble in our family, too.”

In 1997, during a toast to his wife of 50 years, the Duke told an amused audience: "I think the main lesson we have learnt is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient in any happy marriage... You can take it from me, the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance."

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visit a farm on their Balmoral estate, Balmoral, Scotland, to celebrate their Silver Wedding anniversary in 1972.

But their dry sense of humour was matched by an enduring affection, shared occasionally and sometimes grudgingly in public

“Prince Philip is, I believe, well-known for declining compliments of any kind”, the Queen told Parliament at her diamond jubilee. “But throughout he has been a constant strength and guide."

By the time of their silver wedding anniversary in 1972, the Queen told guests at the Guildhall: "If I am asked what I think about family life after 25 years of marriage, I can answer with equal simplicity and conviction, I am for it."

Their grandchildren too have been outspoken in their admiration.

‘He makes her laugh because some of the things he says and does and the way he looks at life is obviously slightly different than her, so together they’re a great couple,” Prince William said in 2012.

“Regardless of whether my grandfather seems to be doing his own thing, sort of wandering off like a fish down the river, the fact that he’s there – personally, I don’t think that she could do it without him,” added Prince Harry.

For Princess Eugenie, "together, they are invincible".

Fiona Hanson/AP Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo at Broadlands marking their diamond wedding anniversary.

Over eight decades, the Queen and Duke have come to represent all that is good and steady about the institution of marriage, as the foundation of both their family and a constant for the watching world.

The intimate details of their marriage will mercifully never be known; a small blessing for a Queen who has lived every day of her life in the public eye.

But as their love story comes to close, the Queen will have a lifetime of happy memories to draw from.