Prince Philip: Charles pays tribute to his 'dear Papa', as details on royal funeral are laid out

Britain's Prince Charles offered a heartfelt tribute to his “dear Papa,'' as Buckingham Palace offered the broad outlines of a royal funeral that will be attended by the family and broadcast to the world.

As Queen Elizabeth II and other relatives mourned, Charles offered a deeply personal video message saying the royal family was “deeply grateful'' for the outpouring of support they've received following the death Friday of his 99-year-old father, Prince Philip. The heir to the throne said he was touched by the number of people around the world who have shared his family's loss and sorrow.

“My dear Papa was a very special person who I think, above all else, would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him,” Charles said, speaking from his southwestern England home of Highgrove. “And from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that. It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time.''

Philip's royal ceremonial funeral will take place April 17 at Windsor Castle. The service has been slimmed down due to the health risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, and it will be entirely closed to the public.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, took part in planning his funeral and its focus on family will be in accordance with his wishes.

The 99-year-old Duke, who died Friday, also took part in designing the modified Land Rover that will carry his coffin. It will be flanked by pallbearers drawn from the Royal Marines.

“Although the ceremonial arrangements are reduced, the occasion will still celebrate and recognise the duke’s life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth,” a palace spokesman said on Saturday (local time), while speaking on the condition of anonymity in line with policy.

The funeral will be confined entirely to Windsor Castle, and will include an eight-minute ceremonial procession through the castle grounds.

The service, at St George’s chapel, will start at 3pm (local time) and will begin with a national one-minute silence.

While it will be closed to the public, the service and short procession will be televised.

Prince Harry, Philip's grandson who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, will attend the service along with other members of the royal family. His wife, the duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant, has been advised by her doctor not to attend.

Palace officials said the ceremony would be conducted strictly in line with the British government's Covid-19 guidelines, which restrict the number of people attending funerals to 30. They declined to say whether the royal family would be required to wear masks.

Since the news of Philip’s death, the palace has appealed to the public not to gather in Windsor, and for those who wished to pay their respects to Philips to stay at home instead.

Despite this, people have gathered in Windsor and at the gates of Buckingham Palace, in London, to lay flowers and remember the duke.

“While there is sadness that the public will not be able to physically be part of events to commemorate the life of the duke, the royal family asks that anyone wishing to express their condolences do so in the safest way possible and not by visiting Windsor or any other royal palaces to pay their respects,'' the palace spokesman said.

“The family’s wish is very much that people continue to follow the guidelines to keep themselves and others safe.''

Prince Philip's slimmed-down funeral will take place on April 17.

- James Brooks and Tom Rayner contributed to this article.