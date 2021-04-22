'We have been deeply touched': Queen Elizabeth II thanks the public for support on her 95th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II has expressed her thanks for all the “support and kindness” shown following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

In a statement Wednesday (local time) posted on social media on her 95th birthday, which she personally signed off as Elizabeth R, the monarch said it has been “a comfort” to “see and to hear all the tributes to my husband" from within the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world.

“My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days,” she said in her first remarks since Philip's funeral on Saturday.

“We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life,” she added.

The queen said she had received “many messages of good wishes” for her 95th birthday, which she “very much” appreciated.

She is marking her birthday in a low-key fashion at Windsor Castle.

Some members of the royal family were expected to be with her on Wednesday.

Tolga Akmen/Getty Images The queen is marking her 95th birthday.

Her birthday falls within the two-week royal mourning period for Philip that is being observed until Friday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of many people who sent best wishes to the monarch.

“I have always had the highest admiration for Her Majesty and her service to this country and the Commonwealth," Johnson said on Twitter.

“I am proud to serve as her prime minister.”

The royal family’s Instagram account shared a smiling photo of the queen on Wednesday morning, as she marked her first birthday as queen without Philip by her side.

Alongside the post was a short birthday message: “The Queen was born at 2.40am on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

“This year Her Majesty remains at Windsor Castle, during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh.”

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9 at age 99.

Family and friends gathered for his funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday to say their final farewells.

WPA Pool/Getty Images The queen’s birthday comes just days after she attended her late husband’s funeral.

Just 30 people were allowed to attend the funeral, due to coronavirus restrictions in England.

The Queen sat alone during the funeral, dressed in black.

A note on the queen’s stationery could be seen on the coffin.

It said, in part, “I love you”.

His death came a few months before his 100th birthday, which was due to be the focus of royal celebrations this year, while the queen’s 95th was always set to be a more low-key event.