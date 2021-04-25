‘I couldn’t fight back the tears’: How the royals grieve in private

Princess Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh - Malta Princess Elizabeth smiling happily as, with the Duke of Edinburgh, she enjoys the sunshine of Malta in the garden of the Villa Guardamangia.

OPINION: Ever since Prince Philip died on April 9, all eyes have looked towards the Queen with downcast expressions. With her birthday on Wednesday – her first without her husband in 73 years – she was not only isolated because of Covid-19 but mourning amidst family rancour. And let’s face it, her family isn’t exactly a pack of huggers.

And yet historians say that when it comes to grieving and expressing loss, the royals have something to teach us rather than the other way around.

”People are often very afraid of expressing feelings around grief and sorrow and bereavement, because they fear an emotional cascade,” says Dr Chloe Ward, an expert on 20th century culture and politics at RMIT’s Social and Global Studies Centre. “No one knows what to say, so no one’s comfortable talking about [death], they get really anxious, and that’s the situation where you’re going to spill out something really inappropriate.”

But the British royal family, she says, enjoys long-standing formal traditions and protocols surrounding death and dying that have - for centuries - enabled them to not only provide solace for each other and to strangers in the midst of often unprecedented loss but to grieve in a way that enables those around them to feel comfortable.

“These quite formal ways of addressing themselves ties them to a framework in which to express things in a sincere but not in a messy way,” says Ward. She’s referring to various measures: the tradition of long, heartfelt letters (more on this soon), wearing all black – something Queen Victoria did for 40 years after the death of her husband, Prince Albert, in 1861 – and using black-edged cards and letters for handwritten notes like the one Queen Elizabeth placed on Prince Philip’s coffin. (Queen Elizabeth has also been reportedly using in the month following Prince Philip’s death specially made paper featuring a solemn black crest.)

The purpose? “You could discharge feeling and recognition of death and the feelings around it through those symbolic gestures, and you didn’t necessarily talk about it, but you didn’t have to talk about it,” says Ward, adding that these devices cut through the discomfort other people often have around those who are grieving.

It might seem a tough pill to swallow, taking emotional advice from a family renowned for having the warmth of an ice pick – many royals have left their young children for months on end while on royal tours, and Prince Charles once described his mother as “not indifferent so much as detached” – but according to royal experts, their private correspondence reveals a far more emotional and supportive side.

“Though a Stranger to you, I cannot remain silent when so terrible a calamity has fallen upon you & Country,” Queen Victoria wrote to Mary Todd Lincoln, the widow of assassinated US president Abraham Lincoln, in 1865. “No one can better appreciate than I can, who am myself utterly broken-hearted by the loss of my Stay – my all, what your sufferings must be.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images It might seem a tough pill to swallow, taking emotional advice from a family renowned for having the warmth of an ice pick.

It was one of thousands of letters she wrote, to both people she knew and those, like Mary Todd Lincoln, whom she didn’t.

The instinct to express emotions on paper ran in the immediate family.

Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter, Princess Victoria, wrote a 39-page letter expressing her grief to her mother on the death of her sister, Princess Alice of Hesse, in 1878. And Queen Victoria’s grandson, Prince George (later George V), wrote of the 1892 death of his older brother, Prince Albert Victor, at 28: “I remember with pain nearly every hard word & little quarrel I ever had with him & I long to ask his forgiveness, but, alas, it is too late now!”

They’re far from alone. George VI and the Queen Mother had a close relationship with US president Franklin Delano Roosevelt. “So they felt the loss, keenly, and certainly wrote to Eleanor Roosevelt with lots of personal memories of their short time knowing him,” says Dr Giselle Bastin, a Flinders University associate professor and a British royal specialist.

Youtube Princess “wrote to anybody who died, whole families of people who died, she reached out all the time, and actually took it a step further and got very involved in the lives of family who lost sick children,” says royal specialist.

And, of course, there was Princess Diana who, says Bastin, “wrote to anybody who died, whole families of people who died, she reached out all the time, and actually took it a step further and got very involved in the lives of family who lost sick children.

“She felt death very keenly, and emoted over it, in public. She went to [Gianni] Versace’s funeral, and consoled Elton John all the way through that.”

The Queen might have looked unkindly upon Diana’s effusive mourning, and was harshly criticised on the princess’ death, for not returning to London. But she reveals a softer side in letters. “It was indeed dreadfully sad, and she is a huge loss to the country,” the Queen wrote, six days after Diana died, to a lady-in-waiting, adding that the public’s reaction to her death had “united” people globally in an “inspiring” way.

A 2015 newspaper report revealed that the Queen sent her condolences to a man, Andrew Simes, whose grandfather sent her a Christmas card for 60 years, until his death.

Leon Neal/AP Prince Charles once described his mother as “not indifferent so much as detached”.

“When I received a letter from a different Simes this Christmas, I instructed my office to research your grandfather’s whereabouts,” the Queen wrote, according to Simes. “Therefore it is with much sadness, I have learned of his passing and extend my condolences to you and your family.” (“I couldn’t fight back the tears,” Simes said, of the Queen’s note.)

Bastin says of the royals: “It might come as a surprise, because in person, they look quite aloof, and just very, very stoic.

“But they have to do it [commemorate the passing of their loved ones] out in the full glare [in public]. I think it’s possibly a way of retaining a sense of privacy, ownership of the event, to not bleed your emotions all over the screen, or all over the street. You do that in your own time, in your own way.”

And, as Ward points out: “We don’t know them. It’s easy to be cynical about them as private individuals, and I’m quite happy to criticise – I think the monarchy is an outdated institution, it holds Britain back from real progress – but as individuals, we don’t know them.”

She understands, too, on a personal level, just how the structures that enable the royals to communicate deep sadness without embarrassing themselves - or others - are enviable.

“People do struggle with sincerity,” she says, thinking of how she and her family were unable to talk directly about their grief at her father’s funeral four years ago. “To be honest, we told a lot of jokes, funny stories from his life, which was, I think, nice, and it worked and fit with him, but at the same time, we wouldn’t have countenanced, like, really talking about how we felt. There was definitely an element of covering up the real emotion behind it.”

This isn’t to say the royals haven’t put a foot wrong, in their personal correspondence.

“Must have made the last 20 years a bit frosty, I can imagine,” says Bastin, about what Prince Philip’s relationship with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, must have been like for decades after letters he wrote to Princess Diana denouncing Prince Charles’ onetime mistress came out in the 1990s. (“Charles was silly to risk everything with Camilla,” Philip wrote.)

Still, says Bastin, we would do well to follow the royals’ lead, and write letters of condolence on paper though it’s “gone out of fashion”, instead of relying on fleeting means of communication like a text or even a hug.

“[They] come and go, but something more lasting, just a few lines about what the person meant to you ... has a sense of meaning, that they paused to do that rather than just going [in a text] ‘Oh, gee, wow, that’s awful, so sad’. I’ve kept all the cards that my parents got for their funerals. The cards or letters people send, they contribute to the eulogy.”