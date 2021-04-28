Princess Diana's wedding dress displayed for first time in 25 years

Princess Diana’s wedding dress is going on display for the first time in more than 25 years.

The gown – now one of the most famous in bridal history – will be on display at London’s Kensington Palace, this northern hemisphere summer.

Getty Images Princess Diana's wedding dress

The dress is part of a new exhibition, which explores the intimate relationship between fashion designer and royal client.

The garments will be displayed in the palace’s newly-restored Orangery, where the Princess of Wales’ gown will sit alongside never-before-seen items from the archives of some of the most celebrated royal couturiers of the 20th century.

This includes the 1937 coronation gown of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother; consort of King George VI.

READ MORE:

* How Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement honors Princess Diana

* Prince Charles' secret style revealed by... his desk

* Beautiful or boring? Royal fans divided on Meghan's wedding dress

* Princess Diana's dresses go on display in London 20 years after her death



According to the Historic Royal Palaces charity, the display will include stunning gowns and tailoring created for three generations of royal women.

The wedding dress, on loan from Diana’s sons, the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex, features a fitted bodice overlaid at the centre both front and back with panels of antique Carrickmacross lace that had originally belonged to Queen Mary, the groom’s great-grandmother.

The sequin-encrusted train is 25 feet (7.6 metres) long, and dramatically filled the aisle of St Paul’s Cathedral on Charles and Diana’s wedding day. It remains the longest in royal history.

Its gently scooped neckline and large puffed sleeves are trimmed with bows and deep ruffles of taffeta, a style popularised by the princess in the early 1980s, while the full skirt is supported on a mountain of stiff net petticoats to create its famous silhouette.

Royal Style in the Making opens at Kensington Palace – the home of William and Kate and former residence of Diana and Charles – on Thursday, June 3.