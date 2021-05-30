Duchess of Cambridge 'hugely grateful' for first Covid-19 vaccine dose

Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge has received her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, as the UK extends its inoculation programme to younger people.

Kate, the 39-year-old wife of Prince William, received her shot at London's Science Museum, a mass vaccination centre near the couple's home at Kensington Palace, according to a photo posted on their Twitter feed.

She got vaccinated a few weeks after her husband.

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the roll-out – thank you for everything you are doing,” the duchess said in a tweet posted Saturday (local time).

READ MORE:

* How the Queen used her profile to champion the new polio vaccine in 1957

* Covid-19: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip given vaccines

* Queen 'will not jump Covid vaccine queue'



Britain this week extended its Covid-19 vaccination programme to everyone over the age of 30.

The programme has been gradually expanded to progressively younger age groups since it began in early December, and more than 70 per cent of adults have already received at least one dose.

Uncredited/AP In this photo released by Kensington Palace, Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge receives her coronavirus vaccine at London's Science Museum.

Other members of the royal family have publicised their vaccine appointments to encourage people to get shots.

Queen Elizabeth II received her jab in January.

The injections were administered at Windsor Castle, where the queen and the late Prince Phillip were spending their time during a lockdown in England.

Stuff Queen Elizabeth II received her jab in January.

At the time, officials said they took the rare step of commenting on the monarch's health in order to prevent inaccuracies and further speculation.

The queen “decided that she would let it be known she has had the vaccination”, the palace statement said at the time.

Prince Charles has also been vaccinated.