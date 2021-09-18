Prince Charles and Philip were planning his birthday, just before the duke died

On the eve of his father’s death, Prince Charles says they were trying to organise a party for the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday, but instead his father joked: “Well, I've got to be alive for it, haven't I?”

Charles shares the story in a new BBC documentary about the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, which is yet to air. The Daily Mail, which was given a preview of the documentary, reveals those may have been Philip’s last words to Prince Charles, before Philip died on April 9.

He was two months away from his 100th birthday.

Leon Neal/AP Prince Charles has shared details of what may be the last conversation he had with Prince Philip.

Philip spent a month in hospital before being discharged mid-March to return to Windsor Castle.

In the BBC documentary, Charles reportedly shares details about what was his last conversation with Philip. He says he called his dad, who was at Windsor Castle, and told him they needed to start planning for his birthday.

“We're talking about your birthday,” Charles said. He had to repeat himself, before Philip finally replied:

”Well, I've got to be alive for it, haven't I?”

Matt Dunham/AP Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died in April aged 99.

It was a classic response from the Duke of Edinburgh, whose humour – sometimes controversial – became well-known across the globe.

Charles reportedly treated it as yet another dad joke, replying: “I knew you'd say that.”

The full documentary was set to air in the UK on September 22 (local time).

The BBC said more than a dozen members of the royal family appeared in the documentary, to share their memories of the Duke.

Both Prince William and Harry had taken part in the project, however the Queen was not interviewed.

The 60-minute programme, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, was originally commissioned as a look back at the prince’s life for his 100th birthday, the BBC said.

Interviews were conducted before and after the prince’s death.

This week, a UK judge has ruled that Philip’s will should remain secret to protect the “dignity” of his widow Queen Elizabeth. The pair had been married for more than seven decades, before he died aged 99.