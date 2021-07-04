Prince Harry already back in Los Angeles

Prince Harry has touched down in the US after his week-long visit to the UK for the unveiling of a statue of his mother Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex landed at Los Angeles airport on Saturday morning (UK time) to be reunited with his wife Meghan Markle, son Archie and daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4.

He wore a plain white shirt, black jeans, and grey baseball cap with a black face mask, and slung a duffel bag over his shoulder as he exited a white Chevrolet, according toThe Daily Mail.

Dominic Lipinski Prince Harry, left, and Prince William stand together during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what woud have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021.

Prince Harry carried out his ‘amber list’ quarantine at his former home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, before being released on day five after returning a negative Covid-19 test.

Under the UK's Covid-19 rules, arrivals from the United States must isolate for up to 10 days.They must also have proof of a negative test result prior to departure and take further Covid-19 tests on days two and eight.

This meant he had just two days out of quarantine in England before travelling back to California to be with his family.

The Duke had flown to the UK to witness the unveiling of a statue of his beloved mother with Prince William on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Diana’s three siblings joined the brothers for the private ceremony in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace, a place the princess once found solace.

It was only the second time the brothers have appeared together in public since Harry stepped aside from royal duties over a year ago.

“Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” William and Harry said in a joint statement.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images The unveiling of the Princess Diana statue was only the second time the royal brothers have appeared together in public since Harry stepped aside from royal duties over a year ago.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was not at the unveiling due to recently having given birth. The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton was not in attendance because the guest list was scaled back due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings.

The brothers put aside any personal animosity and awkwardness to unite for just over an hour to honour Diana, before Harry made a speedy exit.

It is not yet known if he met with his grandmother the Queen, who had returned to Windsor from Scotland on last week.