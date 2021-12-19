Woman arrested for chasing down Prince Andrew's car, banging on window

A woman in the United Kingdom was arrested after she ran up to Prince Andrew’s car and banged on his window.

Images of the unidentified woman circulated online at the weekend, showing the Duke of York, in his black Range Rover, awkwardly glancing her way.

The incident occurred at a public junction while he was driving from his Royal Lodge home in Windsor Great Park to Windsor Castle where he often went horse riding.

The 50-year-old woman was later seen talking to a man believed to be a royal protection officer.

She was arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, according to the Thames Valley Police.

The woman was later released on bail.

A person who witnessed the interaction told the Daily Mail the woman “literally appeared out of nowhere” at the intersection and started “banging” on the window shouting “Andrew, Andrew”.

Steve Parsons/AP A woman was photographed banging on the window of Prince Andrew’s car.

Police were called to Prince Andrew’s aid earlier in the year when two people were found trespassing near his home. A 29-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were arrested after a report of intruders on the grounds of the Royal Lodge on April 25.

Earlier that month, according to The Sun, a 43-year-old woman spent 20 minutes on the grounds of the lodge after telling security guards she was having lunch with the royal. She managed to get into the home but was detained after asking a member of staff where Andrew was and saying she was his fiancee.

Prince Andrew continued to be linked to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. He was now being sued by one of Epstein’s longtime accusers, Virginia Giuffre who alleges the royal sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

“I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me,” she said. “The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions.

“I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one’s life by speaking out and demanding justice.