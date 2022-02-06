Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pays tribute to the Queen ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House on February 5, (local time) in King's Lynn, England.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has thanked the Queen for “her dedication and inspiration” as she marks 70 years on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

In a tribute statement, Ardern thanked the Queen for her 70 years of service on behalf of New Zealanders.

“Today the Queen has reigned for 70 years. She became Queen on 6 February 1952, and today marks the beginning of a year of celebrations of her Platinum Jubilee, as well as the day we remember and celebrate our nation’s founding document,” Ardern said.

“Since the Queen took the throne as a young woman of 25, she has dedicated her life to service. We thank her for her dedication and inspiration.

“As Queen of New Zealand, she has always shown a deep personal interest in the life and wellbeing of our nation. On behalf of all New Zealanders I would like to wish her well for this historic year,” Ardern said.

Bob Dear/AP Queen Elizabeth II followed by Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales and Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, arrive for the State Opening of Parliament in London on Tuesday, November 6, 1984.

“We will celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in a number of ways through the year. The Queen has encouraged anyone who wants to mark the Jubilee to do so by planting trees.

“I am delighted to announce that the Government will make a donation of $1 million to Trees That Count to assist with tree planting programmes across the country to mark the Jubilee.

“I hope many New Zealanders will get behind this work and join in planting trees and other greening projects throughout the year.”

Steve Parsons/AP Queen Elizabeth II looks at a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle Friday February 4 (local time).

“People are welcome to celebrate personally as well, and an emblem has been designed by the New Zealand Herald of Arms that can be used in association with any Platinum Jubilee celebrations,” Ardern said.

A 21-gun salute will be fired from Point Jerningham, Wellington on Monday to mark the anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.

Wellington will also participate in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons, when beacons will be lit across the Commonwealth in early June.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern released a statement about Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee on Sunday/ Waitangi Day.

A range of events and celebrations planned throughout the year in the United Kingdom, in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The events will lead up to a four-day bank holiday in the UK in June, which is in the summer.

On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the monarch expressed a “sincere wish’’ that Camilla be known as “Queen Consort” when her eldest son Charles, the Prince of Wales, succeeds her as expected to the throne.