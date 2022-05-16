Queen Elizabeth II attends Platinum Jubilee celebration in Windsor

The Queen has attended her Platinum Jubilee Celebration at Windsor Castle, with an all-star lineup of entertainers including Dame Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise and Katherine Jenkins, who will perform alongside equestrian, military and musical talent from all over the world.

The British nation saluted and cheered their smiling monarch, as she arrived in a Range Rover to a red carpet, wearing an embellished blue dress, with a glitzy grey cardigan and black loafers.

Steve Parsons Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration, at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle, England, Sunday May 15, 2022.

The 96-year-old made her way to her seat in the royal box using a walking stick, despite enduring “episodic mobility problems”.

During the televised event, Prince Charles said about his mother: “[She has always] coped with so many challenges and always being there in a remarkable way.”

The event will feature 1300 performers and 500 horses, according to the Daily Mail, and look back through history from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Dame Helen Mirren, 76, and Tom Cruise, 59, are leading the theatrical production, with Mirren, who has previously played the monarch in The Queen, dressed as Queen Elizabeth I.

Cruise said it was “a real honour and privilege” to be a part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“What she has accomplished is historic,” he said.

Steve Parsons Dame Helen Mirren, dressed as Queen Elizabeth I, performs during the ‘A Gallop Through History’ Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on Sunday May 15, 2022.

“She has met presidents, world leaders, people from all walks of life. Not just Americans, but the world knows the dignity, devotion and kindness, that is what I have always felt about her. Someone that understands her position and has held it through a history that's just been extraordinary the past 70 years.”

Speaking about the late Duke of Edinburgh, he added: “I was at a charity event that I was asked to speak at, and I was talking about pilots - he was telling me a wonderful story about how he landed a helicopter in Buckingham Palace. He's amazing.”