Kia ora, Your Majesty. Ever thought of using a wheelchair?

Trish Harris is a Wellington writer and wheelchair user (part-time). She is the author of two books, The Walking Stick Tree (memoir) and My wide white bed (poetry). She edited the pocket book, Here we are, read us – women, disability and writing, published by Crip the Lit, of which she’s co-founder. When she’s not writing to the Queen, she’s working on a children’s book.

OPINION: Kia ora, Your Majesty.

I was sorry to hear you are experiencing “episodic mobility issues” and are having to cancel engagements, including the opening of Parliament last week.

I think I can help. Have you heard of wheelchairs? They really are the most marvellous devices. Maybe you have heard of them, but dismissed the idea. If so, may I enquire about the verbs? You see, “confined to a wheelchair” is a popular phrase in the media, but “confined” is such a box of a word – who wants to climb into that?

Andrew Matthews/AP The Queen made a surprise appearance on Tuesday at the official opening of London’s new Elizabeth Line. With her are, left, Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford and Prince Edward.

It’s allied with “giving up” (and we know that’s not your style, Ma’am) or “ending up in a wheelchair”, as if life ends as soon as you sit in one. The problem is not the wheelchair, it’s the verb use.

To see what I mean, try out “empowered by a wheelchair”, “reinvigorated by a wheelchair”, “emboldened by a wheelchair”. They work equally well if you add an adverb: “royally empowered”, “royally emboldened” ... You get the idea.

Of course, your hesitation may be to do with logistics, and I totally understand that. Disability logistics are a right royal pain.

If you’re not ready for a working relationship with a wheelchair, you probably won’t want to go anywhere near the word “disability” either.

Instead, let me try a different angle. You might be thinking, how will my staff get the wheelchair into the limousine? I’m presuming here that none of The Firm’s fleet includes a ramp or wheelchair hoist.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images The limos can be modified for wheelchairs, but the grand staircases at Buckingham Palace might be more of a problem.

The good news is that cars, even long ones, can be modified. I don’t want to be indelicate, but if that’s not within The Firm’s budget at the moment, maybe you could book a wheelchair taxi?

Here in Aotearoa we have a scheme where you’re eligible for a taxi subsidy if you have a disability (sorry, the “d” word again). The rate is most reasonable at the moment – though no guarantees how long that will last.

My top tip for using wheelchair taxis is to book ahead. And of course, all your upcoming engagements will need to be rescheduled if they occur near school start or finish times, because wheelchair taxis will be booked up transporting students with disabilities.

A little inconvenient, but if you can deputise a member of the royal household to sit on the phone for a few hours you should be able to secure bookings, after you’ve met with the gatekeeper person to verify your episodic mobility status, of course.

You may be well ahead of me in thinking through the whole wheelchair experience. You may be on to “Is the entrance to my destination level?” Well, good on you. You’re getting the swing of it now. The answer is, probably not.

And here I’ll indulge in a little aside – architects overrate the grand nature of stairs. And staircases. I’ll wager the main entrance will be high on grandeur and low on accessibility.

123rf Accessible entrances could prove tricky when out and about on royal appearances.

The request for a right royal accessible entrance may send the destination staff into a spin, because most likely they’ll be faced with a vastly inferior side-accessible entrance, with double doors only wide enough for a wheelchair if you open both of them (though the bolt for one will be extra stiff and Karl from maintenance will need to spray CRC to get it working again, but unfortunately he’ll be on his annual three-week break).

Then of course the small matter of a wheelchair-accessible toilet will arise. Arise Sir Accessible Toilet. The convenience may or may not be convenient. A good tip is not to drink or eat much for the few hours ahead of going out, just in case.

Those are some of the practicalities, but we all know it goes deeper than that. Sitting in a wheelchair makes you shorter. And I have noticed – apologies if this is a bit forward – that your height is changing. And why shouldn’t 96-year-old bones do a bit of retrenching? It seems to me you are on to this already, though, because you excel in the art of hat distraction. Not everyone can get away with this, but you certainly can.

Supplied Trish Harris: “As you approach your platinum jubilee, Ma’am, taking on the call to reimagine the throne might be as simple as adding wheels to it.”

Apart from height, I wonder if the “episodic” nature of your mobility issues is actually part of the problem. People want you to be either “in” a wheelchair or “out” of it. The bouncing in and out they find a little discombobulating. And you might too. It highlights that you’re having a “bad” day or a “good” day. It would make the 6pm TV news at the other end of the world, though really it’s no-one else’s business.

However, I see you dealing with such issues with great stoicism all the time. It’s why I have supreme confidence in this transition working for you. People get fixated on the wheelchair as if it’s an unwelcome guest, whereas it’s most likely to become an ally.

As you approach your platinum jubilee, Ma’am, taking on the call to reimagine the throne might be as simple as adding wheels to it.

Ngā mihi,

Trish