Princess Eugenie and her husband will move to Portugal as Sussexes renew lease on Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie is moving to Portugal after her husband Jack Brooksbank landed a new job with a property tycoon abroad.

The Queen’s granddaugher married Brooksbank in 2018 and spent the early part of their married life living in Frogmore Cottage in the UK with their 1-year-old son, August.

supplied/Stuff Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will split their time between the UK and Portugal.

A source told the Telegraph: “Jack is now working for Mike Meldman and they are splitting their time between Portugal and London. It’s a very exciting time for them.”

Brooksbank is reportedly working on a 300-home development, which includes access to a beach, an equestrian centre, and an 18-hole golf course.

READ MORE:

* Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice expecting a baby

* See the royal babies over the years, including Princess Eugenie's first photo of her newborn son

* Who's set to move into Harry and Meghan's former UK home?

* Harry and Meghan may snub Beatrice's wedding: 'They think they are bigger than the institution'



Brooksbank previously worked as a brand ambassador for Casamigos, the tequila company founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber.

Princess Eugenie, 32, currently works as a director at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

It’s not her first time living abroad. She spent two years living in New York City while working as a specialist at an online auction house. Her older sister, Princess Beatrice, has also split time between New York and London previously.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank sublet Frogmore Cottage from Harry and Meghan, who originally owned the home.

The Telegraph reported Meghan and Harry have renewed their lease on the property which they used to live in before they stepped back from royal duties and moved to the US.

It comes ahead of their return to the UK this weekend for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The couple will stay at the house with Archie and Lilibet.