Netflix will be 'moved on' if they film Harry and Meghan at Platinum Jubilee

Netflix camera crews have not been accredited for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and will be “moved on” if they set up to film the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from public areas, The Telegraph has learned.

The streaming service, rumoured to be making a documentary about the Sussexes, will not be among the official broadcast crews attending the Jubilee celebrations.

Evan Agostini Netflix will be moved on if it tries to film during the Jubilee.

Media outlets from around the world will be attending the four-day bank holiday events, with the largest British and American networks setting up hubs outside Buckingham Palace for their lead hosts and guests to film.

Others will film royal arrivals at St Paul’s Cathedral, Trooping the Colour and the Sunday afternoon pageant from official positions, having been cleared by security and authorised to do so.

A source has confirmed to The Telegraph that Netflix will not be among them.

While they will be able to travel to public areas along with any other well-wishers, should Netflix crews attempt to set up professional camera tripods or lighting to film the Royal family they will be “moved on” by Jubilee stewards, the source said.

Key events for the Jubilee, including the Saturday night concert and the pageant, are to be broadcast by the BBC, which holds the rights.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously welcomed Netflix crews to join them at events including the Invictus Games in The Hague.

During a visit to New York in September, the couple were flanked by cameras and Prince Harry was photographed with a wire sticking out of his pocket, thought to be from a television microphone.

The couple are also reported to have welcomed Netflix crews into their California home for a fly-on-the wall documentary series, with filming already taking place over a number of months.

Royal sources have been deeply wary of any Netflix involvement in the Platinum Jubilee, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this month finally confirming they would be bringing their children to Britain to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

It is the first time their daughter Lilibet will visit the UK or meet the Queen, and comes ahead of the planned publication of Prince Harry’s autobiography.