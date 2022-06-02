How to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in New Zealand

Gibbston Valley resident Lisa White will be holding a street party for the Queen's Jubilee.

Gibbston Valley resident Lisa White grew up walking to school via Windsor Castle and waving to the Queen, which was just “normal” if you grew up there, apparently.

White is a self-confessed fanatic of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II and will be celebrating the 70th jubilee just how a good English girl would, she says.

“I am going to hang the bunting off the silver birch like they do in the celebrations in the UK.

“The platinum jubilee colour is purple, but I’m going red, white and blue, I have got Union Jack napkins, paper chains, scones and cream, tea.”

White is just as much a Kiwi as she is English now, having moved to New Zealand in 1994, but she is proud of what the Queen has achieved in her 70 years at the throne.

“It is amazing.

“She is such an advocate and to take all the rubbish that goes on around her out of it, she is wonderful.

“I just love the queen, I like her work. It is very English to celebrate, and we don't really have that over here.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Gibbston Valley resident Lisa White preparing to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

On Saturday, White will host up to 25 monarch fans at her Gibbston Valley home, complete with tea, scones and jam. A dress up here and there too.

White’s ‘relationship’ with the queen has been long-standing. In 1992, she rode one of the Queen’s favourite horse on the Windsor property because her friend worked at the royal stables.

“I’ve been to the Queen’s stables, it isn't that big of a deal, you just need to get invited in.

“I went to school in Windsor, and we used to walk to school and wave at the Queen as she went up and down The Long Walk in her car. It is normal to do that in England.”

Christopher Furlong/AP Will you celebrate the Queen this weekend?

White tries to get back to England as much as possible to visit family and last year attended the royal horse show.

“Last year at the royal Windsor horse show I got a close as she drove past me, she nearly ran me over.”

Because she is missing out on the Jubilee with her fellow English back home, she’s decided to celebrate large in the valley.

“There will be hundreds of street parties in the UK on the weekend, so this will be something smaller.”

How can I take part in Platinum Jubilee celebrations?

Decorating. Start your celebrations off by decorating your home, school, or workplace with jubilee-themed decorations.

Decorate your windows with Jubilee Bunting.

Make your own Jubilee Wreath to hang up on your door.

Create your own Union Jack Paper Chains to make your space feel part of the celebrations.

Hosting your own street party. The Big Jubilee Lunch takes place on Sunday, 5 June (Monday, June 6 NZT).