New portrait of Queen Elizabeth unveiled ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

A new portrait of Queen Elizabeth has been unveiled ahead of the start of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK this coming weekend.

The portrait, by Ranald Mackechnie, was taken in the Victoria Vestibule at Windsor Castle on 25th May.

Handout The official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

As well as the portrait, the Queen issued a message ahead of the weekend’s events.

“Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth.

“I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions.

“I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm,” the Queen said.

The four day public holiday celebrations are set to begin on Thursday in the UK as the 96-year-old leads the Royal family and the nation in a series of events.