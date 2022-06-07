The Queen's greatest hits, Liam Payne's fall from grace, and must-watch docos: The week that was in pop culture

Welcome to Pop Tart, our new weekly rundown of what’s scorching hot in the world of pop culture – from movies to memes, and books to fresh looks.

Here’s what's captured our attention this week:

Queen Elizabeth II’s greatest hits

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this past long weekend, has an awkward, but endlessly fascinating relationship with popular culture.

The Queen actually predates it: She’s the only surviving world leader to have seen the arrival of the internet, the chart single, and television. She ascended the throne while Britain was still infatuated with wireless radio, and her head (by law) has been on every British stamp since.

Despite the concerted efforts of the Kardashian publicity machine, she is very likely the most portrayed woman on the planet.

Lefteris Pitarakis/AP In Britain, there are several traditional elements to a royal anniversary: pageants, street parties, the Sex Pistols. God Save the Queen was first released in 1977.

Like dipping McDonald’s fries in ice cream, Her Majesty and entertainment aren’t supposed to mix. But that’s exactly why artists, musicians, fashion juggernauts, and filmmakers are obsessed with the combination.

Punk pioneers The Sex Pistols released “God Save the Queen” – not to be confused with the national anthem – during the 1977 Silver Jubilee that marked her 25 years on the throne.

The song that rhymed queen with “fascist regime” and “she ain’t no human being”, sparked outrage that saw it banned on radio and television, and band members attacked in the street. Nonetheless, it reached No. 2 in the charts, and is now being re-released to mark Her Majesty’s 70th throne milestone.

“I’m not against it,” Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones said of Britain’s four-day Platinum Jubilee extravaganza. Sex Pistols singer John Lydon, formerly Johnny Rotten, also telling broadcaster Talk TV he was “really, really proud of the queen for surviving and doing so well”.

Uncredited/AP The Sex Pistols sign a new recording contract with A&M Records outside Buckingham Palace in London, 1977. The Queen and the Pistols have been linked since the punk pioneers released the song God Save the Queen in 1977 during the monarch’s Silver Jubilee.

And who could forget the Queen’s scene with Daniel Craig’s James Bond during the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony, which culminated in a stunt double for the monarch skydiving into the stadium?

Ezra Shaw Stunt people dressed as actor Daniel Craig and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II parachute into the Olympic stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Summer Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, Friday, July 27, 2012.

Or the moment when she was seated beside longtime editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine Anna Wintour at Richard Quinn’s London fashion show in 2018. The pair aren’t best known for smiley snaps, but Wintour later told WWD: “She and I discussed how long we’ve both been in our jobs.”

Yui Mok/AP Queen Elizabeth sits next to Vogue fashion editor Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show in London in February, 2018.

Speaking to Pittsburgh Press in February 1952, Crown courtier Norman Hartnell, said that “no member of the royal family intends to influence fashion.” How things have changed.

The Queen’s notable matching bright-colour and bold-print sets have become something of a trend for power dressing, and even her low-key casual wear (headscarves, wool skirts and knee socks) was aped for Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 2008 ready-to-wear line.

Matt Dunham/AP Television series The Crown has mined the queen’s long reign for drama, and blurred the lines between fact and fiction for millions of viewers.

One Directioners dump Liam Payne

Former One Direction member Liam Payne has been ceremoniously dumped by fans after he made some spicy comments about his old bandmates, and solo career on Logan Paul’s podcast.

The tone of the entire Impaulsive interview was cringe. But it was comments Payne made about past inter-band drama that really riled 1D fans up.

John Phillips Liam Payne tell-all podcast interview has cost him more than a few fans.

He shared a story about a backstage argument with: “I think it was well-known within the band that I don’t like taking s***,” Payne said, adding that an unnamed bandmate “threw me up a wall”.

Payne then claimed he told this person: “If you don’t remove those hands there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again.”

The remarks that got the most pushback were Payne’s (more than a little wrong), claims about his solo career. He boasted that his debut solo track Strip That Down “outsold everybody within the band, and I was the last to go [solo]. And I never expected that.”

The song had over 886 million streams on Spotify and 365 million on YouTube, according to Rolling Stone, but these numbers weren’t on a patch on either Malik or Harry Styles.

Yes, Kim K said she’d eat poop

Kim Kardashian told the New York Times she’d eat poop if it made her look younger.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might,” Kim Kardashian said in a recent interview with The New York Times.

“I just might.” Kardashian, 41, was discussing skin care and her new line, SKKN by Kim, which she announced will debut later this month. It follows her lucrative makeup and shapewear lines, KKW Beauty and Skims.

Despite being late to the zillion-step skincare craze, Kardashian is hawking a nine-product skin routine priced at an eyewatering US$630 (NZ$973). She told the Times the price was necessary to include the ingredients that mirror her own elaborate routine, and can be used from her neck “down to my nipples”.

The Times clarified that, as yet, “excrement is not one of the ingredients in Ms. Kardashian’s new skin care line”.

Documentaries galore

Supplied This year’s Doc Edge Film Festival includes looks at the impact and legacies of A Clockwork Orange, 9 to 5 and A-ha.

New Zealand’s annual celebration of global documentary making has returned, with more than 110 features and shorts selected from submissions from across the planet.

As well as in-cinema seasons in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, Doc Edge Festival’s 2022 line-up will also be available to stream from virtually anywhere in Aotearoa.

Two on my personal watchlist are Disco Bloodbath and Viral Dreams. The first is a film from the back alleys and underground clubs of Karangahape Road, following the Disco Bloodbath event that was created in 2015 out of frustration with the Auckland drag scene and its limitations on performers.

Viral Dreams is composed entirely of videos made by seven Gen Z people, uploaded to social media over the course of 2020 as their worlds rapidly change.

Stuff to Watch editor James Croot was particularly impressed with the strong selection of pop-culture themed titles, documentaries that lift the lid on some memorable entertainers – and entertainment. There are films on A-Ha, Betty White, Sinead O’Connor, and more. Browse our top 10 picks here.