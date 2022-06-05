The best royal looks from the Platinum Jubilee festivities

“I need to be seen to be believed,” the Queen has famously noted about her wardrobe full of bold, block-colour coats.

However on the second day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, senior royals gave a style lesson in muted colours and elegance, standing out from the pack of the Queen’s grandchildren in their bubblegum pinks, tangerine oranges, and bright blues.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a pale lemon-yellow dress by London-based, New Zealand-born designer Emilia Wickstead, a regular royal favourite. Her dress was notably similar to a design the Queen wore at the Cambridges’ wedding in 2011.

Kate borrowed the Queen’s Bahrain pearl drop earrings, which she was last seen in at Prince Philip's funeral, and paired them with a matching Philip Treacy hat, suede Gianvito Rossi heels and a pale clutch.

For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first public appearance at the Jubilee, Meghan Markle wore Dior from head to heels. The brand describes the colour as “greige”– a combination of beige and grey.

Collared and belted coat dresses were the order of the day, and Markle’s must have cost thousands. Yet it was undeniably understated, made even more so by her simple Stephen Jones hat and neat bun.

A major label in muted colours – this was status dressing at its best. The contrast between the style adopted by Megan, Camilla, and Kate, and some of the minor royals was stark.

Princess Eugenie also wore Wickstead, but opted for a bold orange dress at the Thanksgiving Service. Although it was a tiny inked accessory that captured the attention of the UK press.

Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images Princess Eugenie brightened up the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Max Mumby Princess Eugenie has a small circle tattooed behind her left ear.

The Queen’s granddaughter, 32, had a small circle tattooed behind her left ear, that is actually something of a royal family tradition.

Her sister, Princess Beatrice wore a powder-blue Beulah London dress and hat, with pearl button detail. Her clutch by the designer Sophia Webster was emblazoned with the words ‘Wifey for Lifey'.

This weekend’s fashionable showing is another feather in Wickstead’s cap, as she fast becomes the royal designer of choice.

Just last month, Kate Middleton wore a hot pink ensemble by the Kiwi designer when she stepped in for the Queen at the Buckingham Palace garden party, and for Meghan Markle’s final appearance as a working royal, she wore Wickstead’s emerald cape.

The Duchess of Cornwall played a similar stealth game, standing out from the flurry of politicians and royals in their rainbow brights with an ivory-coloured Fiona Clare coat and a Philip Treacy hat.

Getty Images The Duchess of Cornwall stood out from the flurry of politicians and royals in their rainbow brights with an ivory-coloured Fiona Clare coat and a Philip Treacy hat.

Meanwhile, Zara Tindall, Lady Frederick Windsor, Lady Gabriella Kingston and the Countess of Wessex all opted for shades pink, and Carrie Johnson arrived with Boris Johnson in scarlet.

The Queen, sadly, could not be at the service which pays tribute to her 70 years on the throne. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, it was confirmed that she experienced some discomfort during her balcony appearance for Trooping the Colour the day before, and had decided to skip proceedings.

Queen Elizabeth II watched the first day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations from the Major General's Office. But when the Trooping the Colour parade ended, she stepped out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace and waved to the crowd.

Jonathan Brady/AP Queen Elizabeth II watches with a smile from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the UK are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.

Trooping the Colour, is annual military parade that sees the royal family greet crowds from a horse-drawn carriage procession, and a select group of senior royals make an appearance on the balcony.

The monarch has traditionally worn pastels for the event, but chose a dove blue skirt suit and matching hat by longtime favourite designer Angela Kelly. The queen wore the same suit, embellished with pearl and diamante trim, for the Platinum Jubilee portrait released Saturday.

Alastair Grant/AP This year, the Cambridges incorporated the same shade of pale blue into their ensembles five-fold, in a display of sartorial unity.

Where the Queen leads, the family follows. This year, the Cambridges incorporated the same pale blue five-fold, in a display of sartorial unity. Kate re-wore a white Alexander McQueen coat dress and a navy blue hat by Philip Treacy, with sapphire and diamond earrings that belonged to Princess Diana.

Princess Charlotte, 7, wore a cornflower blue dress by Portuguese label Patachou, while Prince George, 8, sported a navy suit and royal blue tie. Meanwhile, 4-year-old Prince Louis was dressed in the same sailor outfit his dad, Prince William, wore at the celebration in 1985.

Chris Jackson/AP Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall both went back into their royal closets to find outfits for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee at Trooping the Colour. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, previously sported this ensemble at the G7 Leaders' reception in June 2021.

On Saturday, Kate paid a visit to Cardiff Castle alongside the Duke of Cambridge and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. For the surprise trip the family made to meet entertainers in the Welsh capital, Kate wore a bespoke Eponine red coat. The brand carries a price on application.

Prince William and his son George had a cute matchy-matchy moment in their blazers and navy pants.

Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge visit Cardiff Castle on June 4, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.

The Queen made a virtual appearance only at the Platinum Jubilee concert, but most senior members of the royal family turned out.

And while we love to play royal fashion watch, the pictures from the event have so far, been limited to the family watching from their seats. So we haven’t got a full view of Kate’s ensemble, but what we can see of her white jacket looks predictably perfect.