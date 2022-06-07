Hate towards Meghan Markle shows that if you’re a beautiful, successful woman, you still have to be likeable

Meghan “basically refused to give up her successful American life for the life of quiet misery as an English royal. Which I don’t disagree with – but it did make the English feel like they’d just been dumped”, Verity Johnson says.

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: It’s been over two years since Megxit, and Meghan Markle is still the real-life personification of the “how do you stack the dishwasher” debate – i.e. a topic that everyone will have incredibly voluble, vociferous, violently divided opinions on.

We saw it this long weekend at the Platinum Jubilee, when Meghan and Harry left the ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral and were booed like a nefarious panto villain.

They were actually booed. They were getting lumped in with shamed Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a genuine outcry of public disgust, like they were all walking to the stocks. If the crowd had tomatoes, it would have looked like an explosion in a Watties factory.

This was then followed by a great deal of gleeful global media coverage, when everyone ripped open a multi-pack of salty schadenfreude and started yelling, “serves you right”. Does it though?

If you were the town crier, Meghan’s rap sheet would read, “Hear ye, hear ye, this stroppy wench accused the royal family of not caring about her mental health, took her husband, left for America and has henceforth not shut up about it”.

It’s really not that bad. She’s basically said that the royal family are cold, uncaring, and wanted her to subjugate her personal needs to the gruelling service of the Crown.

Well, obviously.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos “Every criticism I’ve ever heard levelled at Meghan revolves around; she’s whiny, hypocritical, and shouldn’t embarrass her family by airing her dirty laundry,” Verity Johnson writes.

Prince Philip said it himself when he quipped, “this isn’t a family, it’s a firm”. Everyone knows this firm runs its emotional affairs the way that oil companies run their environmental ones.

No-one who saw the way Prince Charles treated Diana could deny that, or how Princess Margaret couldn’t marry Peter Townsend. So it’s not a stretch to believe that the royal family don’t give a stuffed moose’s bum about Meghan’s mental health.

So why are we mad at someone who we probably agree with? It’s clearly not logical, it’s emotional. Every criticism I’ve ever heard levelled at Meghan revolves around; she’s whiny, hypocritical, and shouldn’t embarrass her family by airing her dirty laundry.

Well, Diana aired a helluva lot of dirty laundry and we absolutely took her side. So why can’t Meghan? That’s what makes me think there’s a subtler complaint at work here. The hate basically boils down to, she isn’t charming enough.

Jacqueline Arzt/AP “Supernova charm comes from making the other person feel like a star. It’s why Diana was such a hit – she was the People’s Princess,” writes Verity Johnson.

Obviously she’s a wellness influencer. And it’s hard to like preachy people, especially when their pulpit is in a private jet. Not to mention they exude turmeric and earnestness in a way that makes them as inviting as a damp hemp blanket.

But likeability is also about making the other person feel liked – and in this case, making us little people feel special. Supernova charm comes from making the other person feel like a star. It’s why Diana was such a hit – she was the People’s Princess. She made us feel important.

Meghan isn’t charming like this. She basically refused to give up her successful American life for the life of quiet misery as an English royal. Which I don’t disagree with – but it did make the English feel like they’d just been dumped. And no one feels very special after getting dumped. Nor do they have any sympathy with anything you have to say next. Even if they agree with it.

Stuff Verity Johnson: “It’s hard to like preachy people, especially when their pulpit is in a private jet.”

Now, Meghan could say that she shouldn’t have to be likeable. She’s had a great career and doesn’t need to play to the fans. And she’s right.

But the grim truth is that if you’re a beautiful, successful woman you still have to be likeable.

And that’s because beneath all this we’re still the invisible school nerd, getting pissy that the popular girl doesn’t notice or care about us. And now, we want payback for our hurt feelings.