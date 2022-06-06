New Zealand's special moment proves a hit with the crowd at Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A kiore, or runner scout, patrols the flanks as a NZDF taua, or warrior party, takes part in the Queen's platinum jubilee military parade.

The crowd watching the military parade during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations broke into cheers as six Māori warriors, carrying traditional weapons, broke away from the main body of marchers.

Forty members of a New Zealand Defence Force taua, or warrior party, were among about 2000 military personnel taking part in the 3.2km march near Buckingham Palace on Sunday (local time).

The NZDF party was led by the six warriors, who had the role of kiore, or runner scouts, searching the left and right flanks of the main body, NZDF said in a statement.

NZDF Another of the six kiore armed with traditional weapons during the military parade.

Taua member, Navy Petty Officer Te Teira Maxwell, of Te Arawa, said the crowd was relatively quiet until they saw the NZDF marchers with the kiore moving out from the rest of the contingent.

“Then a big roar went up. It was an awesome experience,” he said.

The taua was followed by flag-bearer, the Army’s Second Lieutenant Elese Russell, who had the best view of the reaction.

“It was unreal. When the warriors broke off, the crowd went crazy. It was a very special moment.

“The energy of the crowd was amazing. I felt New Zealand really stood out and when the warriors took the lead it was very special.”

Prince Charles and Prince William alongside the Princess Royal took the royal salute on behalf of the Queen in the Trooping the Colour ceremony marking the monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

Contingent commander, Navy Commander Kerry Tutty, said it was a fantastic moment.

“Walking down The Mall and the first lot of warriors break off and the cheers just went up.”