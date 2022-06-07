Prince Harry releases new photo of Lilibet after her first birthday

A new photo of Lilibet has been released for her 1st birthday.

A new photo of Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has been released for her 1st birthday.

The photo was taken at the Sussexes’ home Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate in the UK.

Meghan and Harry were in the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over the weekend.

The photo was taken by Misan Harriman, who shared pictures on social media of the face painting party which was held for the birthday.

The Telegraph reported friends and family gathered for “a casual, intimate backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage” to celebrate the birthday.

It also said a cake was created by Claire Ptak, whose Violet Bakery also baked the couple's wedding cake in 2018.

The Mirror said Harry and Meghan were “incredibly touched” by the messages for their daughter's birthday.

It also reported they'd flown back to the US after attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events.