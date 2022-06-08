William and Kate share previously unseen photo of Prince Louis who had 'incredible time' during Queen's Jubilee

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared behind the scenes moments from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, revealing a new photo of son Prince Louis.

It has also emerged that Prince William and Kate attended street party during the Jubilee extravaganza.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram An unseen shot of Louis at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Releasing 10 previously unseen photographs to their social media accounts, Prince William and Kate said they "all had an incredible time, especially Louis…"

The 'two eyes' emoji was included, often jokingly used to show moments that have created a bit of drama.

The four-year-old stole the show during the Platinum Pageant on Sunday when he was seen putting his hand over his mother's mouth, blowing raspberries at her and pulling his cousin's hair, before running over to his grandfather Prince Charles and sitting on his lap.

Getty Images Prince Louis puts on a performance for mother Kate Middleton at the Queenâs Platinum Pageant.

On Thursday Prince Louis made a series of funny faces while on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour, covering his ears and squealing during the road of the aircraft flypast.

Prince William and Kate shared a black and white photograph showing Louis, dressed in his sailor suit, making his way to the balcony before Trooping with his father, who was about to take part in the parade on horseback in his Irish Guards uniform.

Three of the photos show the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meeting members of the public at the St Helen's Church Jubilee Big Lunch in North Kensington.

Kate chose a blue and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, which retailed for $2963 but is now sold out.

"What a fantastic weekend of celebrations," the caption accompanying the photos said.

"Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special.

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership.

"From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember.

"We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…"

It was signed simply "W & C".

The selection of photos included one of Prince George, eight, standing on the palace balcony with the Queen, 96, at the finale of the Jubilee on Sunday.

Another showed the Duchess of Cambridge crouching at a doorway at Buckingham Palace with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during Trooping the Colour.

Others showed scores of crowds packed into The Mall waving flags and a photo of William walking on to the stage for his speech at the Party at the Palace concert.

The Cambridges took a central role in the four-day Jubilee festival, joining the Queen and Prince Charles and Camilla at at the start of the event on Thursday before making another appearance on the palace balcony during the finale.

They attended a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral and the Platinum Party at the Palace and the massive Platinum Pageant on Sunday afternoon.

Prince William and Kate brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Wales with them on Saturday, taking the Jubilee celebrations to other parts of the UK during the holiday weekend.

This story was published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.