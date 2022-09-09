What happens in New Zealand when the Queen dies? Here's the plan

New Zealand is preparing for what to do when Queen Elizabeth ll dies.

This article was first published in 2017.

She's the only Queen most New Zealanders have ever known. With the passing of Elizabeth II, at aged 96, very few Kiwis will remember the last time Britain - and New Zealand - lost a monarch. It has, after all, been over 70 years.

But secret plans have been in the works across the world, including here, about what to do now, to ensure Her Majesty's humble servants keep calm and carry on.

SUPPLIED Queen Elizabeth ll in Invercargill in 1954. Different cities and organisations will plan their own memorial services.

It sounds morbid, but for most of the Queen's life, there's been a plan for her death, with details recently revealed by The Guardian.

In New Zealand, too, preparations have been underway, though unlike Britain's arrangements - which are based on more than 100 years of precedent and rehearsed to avoid stuff-ups - ours have a considerably more "she'll be right" feel.

THE PRESS Like the death of Princess Diana in 1997, the Queen's death will be the biggest global news story.

Here's what to expect in New Zealand now.

A MONARCH PASSES

Queen Elizabeth's death is the first of a British sovereign since her father King George VI in 1952, but Britain's gone to pains to ensure its preparations for "10 days of sorrow" aren't rusty.

WPA POOL New Zealand's High Commissioner to London Sir Lockwood Smith will be one of the first people in the world to learn of her death.

Buckingham Palace will have immediately called the British Prime Minister with a coded message: "London Bridge is down" (her father was "Hyde Park Corner"; her mother was "Tay Bridge").

Our prime minister, governor-general and ambassador in London will have been among the first people in the world to learn the news, when the British Foreign Office's Global Response Centre swung into action to notify the 15 countries where the Queen is head of state, and 36 other Commonwealth countries.

Global media will have received a newsflash; within minutes, Facebook and Twitter was flooded with news reports, then users' reflections on what the Queen meant to them. Like the deaths of John F Kennedy and Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth's death will be an "I remember where I was…" moment.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ The Cabinet Office, inside the Beehive, is in charge of New Zealand's planning, while Parliament will decide how to mark the Queen's death once that day arrives.

Although New Zealand has a broad plan for what to do when the Sovereign dies, the Government and Government House haven't revealed the finer details.

In fact, Government House wouldn't say a single thing about what the governor-general will do now. When asked in 2017, it and the Government provided a joint statement to Stuff, via the Cabinet Office.

The man in charge of New Zealand's transition from one monarch to the next is the clerk of the Cabinet Office's executive council, which is located inside Parliament.

CRAIG SIMCOX/FAIRFAX NZ Government House, where the governor-general lives and works, won't divulge details of its own preparations.

The head of the Ministry for Culture and Heritage will be emailing a mailing list of government buildings and others, directing them to fly the New Zealand flag at half-mast. There'll be 21-gun salutes "at appropriate times".

There'll be a state memorial service, although decisions about that and other events, as well as government protocol, will be made by the prime minister of the day. Condolence books will be opened for the public to share their thoughts and messages for the royal family.

The government is understood to have received advice on post-Queen protocol via the high commission in London a few years ago, amid fears for the Queen's health. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade wouldn't divulge those details.

WPA POOL Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy or her successor will continue their role throughout the royal transition process.

Prince Charles will automatically become King of New Zealand; there'll be no confirmation process, and no laws will need to change.

What might happen inside Parliament isn't 100 per cent clear.

Normally, when a notable person dies, the prime minister makes a statement or moves a government motion in the House, and MPs have the opportunity to offer tributes in response. But it was a different process in 1952 when King George VI died - with his death announced in Parliament nearly five months later, long after Elizabeth had become queen.

POOL Prince Charles will automatically become king of New Zealand.

Back then, Parliament sat much less often than it does today. The king died on February 6, and when Parliament resumed on June 25, the first mention came from the governor general during a speech from the throne.

The following day, the Speaker read a message from the governor-general announcing the king's death and a declaration from the new queen made on the day of her accession.

The House of Representatives adopted a message of condolence and congratulations to Queen Elizabeth, before adjourning for a further day as a mark of respect for the late King.

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ TVNZ is tight-lipped on its own plans for covering the Queen's death.

Despite that precedent, nothing's set in stone, and the Speaker and MPs will decide how to recognise the Queen's death in Parliament, the Office of the Clerk's House manager James Picker says.

THE SUCCESSION PLAN

The day after his mother's death will be King Charles' Proclamation Day, marked in New Zealand with a ceremony. Flags will be flown at full-mast for the day, before being lowered again until after the Queen's funeral.

SUPPLIED The Queen will eventually need to be replaced on New Zealand $20 note, although the Reserve Bank says it's not in a rush to do so.

The Reserve Bank will have to deal with the $20 question: what to do about the banknote and coins bearing the Queen's visage?

Spokeswoman Naomi Mitchell says the central bank currently has no plans to update the money, and it was unlikely to "fast-track" the withdrawal of cash featuring the Queen.

"Any change to the portrait of the reigning monarch, and all new currency issues featuring their portrait, are and will continue to be approved by Buckingham Palace," she says.

Swapping out the Queen for King Charles will likely cost tens of millions of dollars (last year, the Reserve Bank estimated its new $20, $50 and $100 banknotes would cost $40 million over five years).

But the final cost and timeframe will depend on the capacity at the three companies that produce New Zealand's currency (the Canadian Bank Note Company prints banknotes; Royal Canadian Mint produces 10c, 20c and 50c coins, and the UK's Royal Mint creates $1 and $2 coins).

Charles would likely sooner feature on stamps: NZ Post confirmed it would likely issue stamps "to celebrate New Zealand's new sovereign", but it would have to take advice from the New Zealand and British governments around protocols, plans and timings.

HOW WE'LL MOURN

Churches, city and town councils, charities and community groups will undoubtedly hold their own memorials.

While the Church of England will mourn its Supreme Governor intensely, commemorations in New Zealand will likely be more subdued.

There would "certainly be services and prayers", but New Zealand's Anglican Church is autonomous, and isn't bound by the same protocols as the Church of England, spokesman Jayson Rhodes says.

Monarchy NZ - a group that tasks itself with "celebrating the monarchy" - will be one of the groups most moved by her death, but even they won't be going overboard with mourning.

"People say 'what will you be doing for the death?' Well, we're not holding a wake or something. We'll probably be doing a lot of media," Monarchy NZ's chair, Dr Sean Palmer, says.

Palmer - who did his PhD on the importance of the monarchy in New Zealand - anticipates an outpouring of public emotion, similar to that which followed the death of Princess Diana.

Will he cry? "I don't think so."

"I think I'll certainly be affected and will certainly stop and think about the moment, but there will be so much going on - there'll be a lot of other things to think about. It's the start of a new age."

He anticipates most Kiwis will share "a lot of appreciation" after Queen Elizabeth's death, "for an individual who never sought this job".

"This job was just dropped on her, and of course, she received this job on the day her father died. They tend to go together, that sort of thing," Palmer says.

"So from that point, a young person in her mid-20s has done the job spectacularly well for what I imagine will be at least 70 years, by the time we get to that point."

On the morning of the Queen's death the government released the following information.

On the death of the Queen, the person first in line to the Throne immediately and automatically becomes Sovereign in accordance with the laws of succession, and therefore Head of State of New Zealand. At present, this means His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales will become King of New Zealand.



Decisions on events and protocols following the death of the Queen will be made by the Prime Minister, but current planning includes the following elements.

A period of national mourning starts immediately following the announcement of the Queen's death and will continue until after the New Zealand State Memorial Service. The New Zealand service would happen after the Queen's funeral in the UK - likely to be about Day 10 following her death.



The New Zealand flag will be flown at half-mast from the announcement of the death up to and including the day of the funeral, except on Proclamation Day – the day the new Sovereign is announced officially when flags are to be flown from the top of the mast.



Condolence books will likely be opened at Parliament and the National Library, as they were following the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, and by local councils around the country.

There will be gun salutes as appropriate.



Places will be designated for members of the public to leave flowers.



New Zealanders will receive full information and updates at the time via the Governor-General's website.