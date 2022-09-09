Queen Elizabeth II dies: They even dyed the sheep for her in Canterbury

At The Burnham Camp Sergeants Mess -- The queen graciously receiving staff -Sergeant J. A. Leslie, president of the committee of the sergeants mess. Attending her Majesty is Major-General W.G. Gentry, Chief of the General Staff. In the background, the Duke of Edinburgh is seen with Warrant Officer (First Class) R.J. B Allan, the camp regimental sergeant-major. January 23, 1954.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, flags will be flown at half-mast and condolences books opened in libraries and civic centres in Christchurch. The Press looks back at her visits to the city.

Many called it the “royal summer”.

Sheep were dyed red, white and blue; loyal citizens were told to plant red salvias, white begonias and blue lobelias; and roads were sealed on the side her car would drive on, with the left half of the Hokitika to Greymouth highway becoming known as “Lizzie’s side”.

New Zealand went nuts on the young royals during the nearly six-week tour from December 23, 1953 to January 30, 1954.

Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Her Majesty The Queen at Balmoral Castle.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh visited 46 towns and cities.

After three weeks in the North Island, the royal couple travelled to Blenheim and Nelson before visiting Westport, then Hokitika and back to Greymouth.

On Monday, January 18, they caught the train from Greymouth for a public welcome in Darfield and thence to Christchurch, with crowds lining the tracks from Rolleston as the Royal train kept to its “split-second” schedule, according to The Press of January 19.

Press Archives/Stuff Children cheering and waving flags as the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh pass by at Lancaster Park, Christchurch on Saturday. Dated 18 Feb 1963 Diamond jubilee Queen Elizabeth II royal tour.

The paper reported the 18th as sunny and warm, with a maximum of 78.4F (25.8C) in the city, although a fresh northeasterly breeze sprang up in the afternoon.

The chilly wind, however, failed to stop tens of thousands from “roaring their welcome” from parapets, windows and streets of the central city as the Queen’s “landaulette” made its way from the railway station.

“Triumphal entry into city” screamed the page 9 headline the following morning, as usually prosaic Press reporters reached for the newsroom adjective bag to describe the scenes.

Press Archives/Stuff Children give the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh an enthusiastic reception at the public welcome at Lancaster Park, Christchurch, on Saturday Dated 18 Feb 1963 Diamond jubilee Queen Elizabeth II royal tour

“They were cheered as no other visitors have been cheered. The countless thousands - 65,00 might be a low estimate - had warm hearts, and the clear sunshine of a tranquil evening helped to make the Royal arrival in the city an historic event which will never be effaced from memory.

“The people of Christchurch were in gay mood and the streets looked gay too. The pealing of the Cathedral bells was joyous. The massive crowd in Cathedral Square, standing before the decorated Post Office and the floral crown, gave the Queen some idea of the scene which will be presented to her this morning when she receives an official welcome from Christchurch.”

After the following morning’s civic reception in the Square, the couple went on a ceremonial drive, attended evensong at Christ Church Cathedral and then a civic dinner. On the 20th, Her Majesty visited the Lane Walker Rudkin clothing factory and attended a garden party.

Press Archives/Stuff The Royal visit to Christchurch of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip. Prince Philip, Joy Miller, her husband Hugh Miller (President of the Christchurch Garden City Floral Trust) and Queen Elizabeth outside Our Place/Outatahi beside the Avon River near the intersection of Oxford Terrace and Worcester Street opposite Noah's Hotel. Garden City Trust Floral Festival.

The royals spent Thursday with the New Zealand Metropolitan Trotting Club at Addington, leaving Christchurch on Friday for Burnham Military Camp and mid-Canterbury. Another civic reception awaited in Timaru on Monday January 25th.

It wasn’t just in Christchurch that royal excitement bubbled over.

Throughout Canterbury towns were decorated, families made long road trips in their Morris Eights or Erskines to see the Queen, and schools were closed to allow throngs to wave Union Jacks and spot the monarch crowned just seven months earlier.

Press Archives/Stuff The Queen meets people in Cathedral Square, Christchurch. Dated 03 Mar 1977 Diamond jubilee queen elizabeth II royal tour.

Michael Vance, who would go on to become a reporter at the Timaru Herald and then later its editor, clearly recalls the Queen's visit to South Canterbury.

"For me, I'm still entranced by a 1954 vision in Ashbury Park, Timaru. It's roasting January, the middle of the summer holidays, and we've come in from Pleasant Point in the black Morris Eight, in from the cool Opihi swimming hole, to Timaru. We've come in to cheer our Queen.

"Down she comes over the green grass, walking on the red carpet, blue sky and white clouds overhead. We cheer and wave the Union Jack, the only flag we know. She speaks. Then she goes. We are changed. We are blessed. We glow."

When the Queen returned in 1963. Vance, this time in Christchurch, was there again.

The Press/Stuff Queen Elizabeth and troops 1986 In Christchurch on the 1986 Royal Tour.

"I remember the Queen addressing Christchurch's school pupils at Lancaster Park in 1963. We crowded on to the grassy oval and waited.

"Then an open-topped Land Rover rolled into the park and did a circuit so all could see the royal couple up close. Speeches were made. The visitors were driven out again.

“I hardly noticed. The highlight for this boarder from a strict boys' school was socialising with some lovely creatures from a girls' school."

In 1974, the Queen attended and closed the Commonwealth Games at QEII stadium in Christchurch.

A tour in 1995 included factory visits, a walkabout in Cathedral Square and a tram ride.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Queen Elizabeth, on the occasion of her 80th birthday. Christchurch Mayor Vicki Buck with The Queen in Victoria Square, Feb 16, 1990.

In February 2002, New Zealand rolled out the red carpet for the Royal couple again. The visit marked her Golden Jubilee, but it lacked the fuss and hysteria of the 1953 tour.

For Christchurch's Nancy Byrne, that did not matter. She took a framed black-and-white photograph of herself meeting the Queen in 1954 to a visit to Burnham Military Camp, to remind her of the "very special day".

"I came today because I don't think she'll come here again in my lifetime," Byrne told The Press in 2002.

Monarchy NZ chair Sean Palmer said the Queen’s affection for Christchurch could be seen in the number of personal messages she had sent the city, particularly after the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes. The Queen made a personal donation to the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal fund in the wake of the 2011 quake.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Queen Elizabeth at the Christ Church Cathedral Visitors' Centre, Christchurch.

“It speaks of a very significant affection for the city, I would say,” Palmer said.

“Having had a number of tragedies she is probably very attuned to what is going on in Christchurch.

“She has been to Christchurch a number of times, so she can envision it in her mind.”

The Queen is also written into the fabric of Christchurch and etched across its maps.

Queen Elizabeth II Drive was named after her in 1993, between her visits in 1990 and 1995.

There is also Queen Elizabeth II Park in east Christchurch, which is now home to Avonside Girls and Shirley Boys schools, along with Taiora QEII Recreation and Sport Centre.