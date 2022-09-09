Queen Elizabeth II dies: Special memories for Marlborough woman who met the Queen

The Queen and Prince Phillip driving through the crowds of children at Pollard Park during their visit to Marlborough in 1963.

As flowers are laid in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, her own New Zealand flower girl recalls a different kind of bouquet.

Queen Elizabeth II died after 70 years on the throne, aged 96.

Picton-born woman Lorraine Bagge, née Bugler, was a 13-year-old student when she was hand-picked to give the young Queen a collection of yellow carnations and white roses during her visit to Marlborough in February 13, 1963.

The region rolled out the red carpet for the Queen during her 13-day tour of New Zealand, holding a public welcome in Blenheim's Pollard Park.

The event followed a scenic two-hour drive from Nelson - the longest road trip on the tour - and lunch at the Criterion Hotel, which now houses Biddy Kate's Irish Bar.

The Queen made a brief balcony appearance to “wholehearted cheers”, the Marlborough Express reported.

Marlborough Museum A 13-year-old Lorraine Bagge presents a bouquet of flowers to the late Queen Elizabeth during her second visit to Blenheim in 1963.

The young monarch was “relaxed and happy” as she drove with her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, past thousands of school children and a crowd of about 12,000 Marlburians in Pollard Park.

Bagge watched on with two other girls near the Queen's dais.

All three were celebrating their birthday, but only Bagge was selected to present the official “Marlborough bouquet” to the Queen, after her “deportment and speech” impressed Mayoress Mrs Harling.

Nelson Photo News The Queen appears delighted with the bouquet Bagge presented to her.

The 13-year-old had on her first store-bought dress for the “special occasion”.

“Being number seven in a family of eight children, all my clothes had been hand-me-downs, or clothes that I made for myself,” Bagge said.

But meeting the Queen called for something much more “special”.

Bagge's parents bought her a dress that had “a rounded neckline, with capped sleeves, fitted to the waist with a fully gathered skirt”, she said.

Around her waist was a two-tone cumber band belt in teal and mauve.

She matched the dress with new gloves and her mother's pearls, and used foam hair rollers the night before to create “lovely curls on [her] big day”.

Marlborough Museum Bagge, centre, and two other birthday girls wait near the Queen's dais, ready to present her with the "Marlborough bouquet".

The time it took for the Queen to ascend the dais “seemed like a long time”.

“I don't remember being nervous, [I] just kept practising my speech,” she said.

Then, it was time. Someone gave her a nod. Bagge walked “gracefully” to the dais, about eight steps high, holding her head up. She curtseyed to the Queen.

“I was in awe, she was so beautiful, and had very lovely clothes on.”

Marlborough Museum A map of Pollard Park's set-up during the Queen's visit.

The Marlborough Express reported that the Queen, then aged 36, looked “a picture of freshness and happiness” in a “neat frock”, oyster grey accessories and a coat of soft blue shantung silk, with a hat to match.

She also wore a triple-string pearl necklace and a diamond brooch.

“Your Majesty, on behalf of all the children of Marlborough, I have been given the honour and privilege of presenting you with this bouquet, and I hope you that you have an enjoyable stay here in New Zealand and that you return home safely to England,” Bagge said, handing over the flowers.

The Queen replied: “Thank you, Lorraine, I hear it is your birthday today.”

“Yes ma'am,” Bagge said, and then curtseyed, took a few steps back, turned, and walked down the steps. She knew it was “usually not polite” to turn her back on the royal head, but the small gap between the stairs and the Queen meant she had “no choice” other than descending backwards.

A young Bagge told reporters it was an “unforgettable experience”.

After waving her goodbyes, the Queen left for Picton and joined the royal yacht Britannia, anchored in the harbour, and set sail for Port Chalmers.

The Queen spent just under five hours in the region.

But it wasn't her first visit to Marlborough, having made a brief stopover at RNZAF Base Woodbourne nine years prior, in January 1954, eight months after she was crowned monarch.

Nor was it her last - bad weather hit her two visits in the 1970s, while her last visit, in 1990, saw her plant a Sauvignon Blanc grape vine.

The vine was still thriving along a trellis in the Brancott Vineyard.