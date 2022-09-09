Māori leaders pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II and discuss the future of Aotearoa in the Commonwealth

Tributes are flowing from Māoridom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth’s history with Māori and Aotearoa is a long and significant one. She was the first reigning sovereign to ever visit New Zealand.

The Queen attended three Waitangi Day anniversary events during her reign, the first in 1963, the second in 1974 and again for the 150th anniversary of Te Tiriti in 1990.

On Friday, the Kiingitanga acknowledged the Queen’s passing and in a statement paid tribute to the close relationship the British monarch shared with the late Māori Queen Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu.

“Queen Elizabeth personally signed into law the Waikato Raupatu Settlement Act 1995 – the only New Zealand legislation given Royal Assent in person by the Queen.

“This act is significant in the life and history of our nation and is held in the highest regard by the Kiingitanga as honouring a Queen-to-Queen relationship.”

SUPPLIED Queen Elizabeth and Māori Queen Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu.

Queen Elizabeth visited Turangawaewae Marae, which is the official residence of the Kiingitanga, several times during her reign.

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VI and Makau Ariri Atawhai said they wished to send their aroha and respect to the royal family gathering in Balmoral.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said her uncle had recently died, and wanted to acknowledge the royal family's loss from one grieving whānau to another.

“This is a kuia that has worked extremely hard … and has seen multiple changes, not only in the world but in her whānau.”

Once the grieving process was over, Ngarewa-Packer said it could be time for a discussion about the relevance of the Crown in Aotearoa.

But today was not the appropriate time for that discussion, which should take place at a far later date, she said.

Tā Mark Solomon (Ngāi Tahu, Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Pāhauwera, Ngāti Kahungunu), who was the kaiwhakahaere of Ngāi Tahu for 18 years, said he was saddened by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

“I think she’s been an amazing Queen, amazing for England and for the rest of the Commonwealth.”

When it came to conversations about New Zealand’s future in the Commonwealth, Solomon said it was something that could potentially come up.

“It’s not something that I would be an advocate of, I’m happy with where we are at a personal level.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Tame Iti said it is time for Aotearoa to re-examine its relationship with the Crown in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Someone who has had a particularly fraught relationship with the Crown throughout the years is Tūhoe artist, activist and kaumātua Tame iti (Tūhoe, Waikato, Te Arawa).

“Arohanui to Elizabeth, te kuia, te māmā, te tipuna and to her whānau, to Charles, to Anne and to her mokopuna,” he said.

“But to the other hat she wears, to the Crown and the Queen, ehē, I think it is time for us to … whakamoea, put it to sleep.”

Iti said it was time for all people of Aotearoa to move forward and re-examine its relationship with the Crown.

“We’ve been in this conversation for a long time. It’s not that we haven’t spoken about it, I think we just need to be open-minded about it,” he said.

“No disrespect to Elizabeth, but to the Crown and to the state, no, we’ve got to let that one go. Bury it.”

In a statement, Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said the death marked the end of an era for Aotearoa, one that had seen the nation grapple with what it meant to truly honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“Queen Elizabeth II herself said it was up to the people of the Commonwealth to define the relationship between the British monarchy and their country. That is a question for another day.”

Leaders from around the world are now paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth, whose reign spanned more than 70 years.