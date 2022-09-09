'Our hearts are heavy': Pacific mourns Queen's death

While the United Kingdom may have lost its queen, the world has lost a “truly towering figure”, Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown says.

Tributes continue to pour in from the Pacific as the region mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, aged 96, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

Brown said the Queen came to the throne in 1952 and “witnessed enormous social change as the world changed around her”.

“She endured and provided the strength and constancy for her people at home and in the Commonwealth,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth was the UK's longest-serving monarch, reigning for 70 years.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms including the Pacific.

In a statement, The King said: "The death of my beloved mother Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Fiji Minfo Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s visit to Fiji in 1977.

The Queen and Prince Philip, who died on April 9 last year, visited the Pacific multiple times during her reign, with a visit to Fiji and Tonga in December 1953, a few months after her coronation.

She also attended the opening of the Rarotonga International Airport in the Cook Islands in 1974.

In October 1982, she toured Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Nauru, Kiribati, Tuvalu and Fiji.

The Queen visited Fiji six times during her reign. In February 1977, she visited Fiji with Prince Philip, as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of her accession to the throne.

Fiji media had reported that during the banquet dinner held in her honour in Suva, the Queen told the 300 guests that Fiji was the first Pacific nation she had seen in 1953.

Fiji’s Prime Minister, Frank Bainimarama, said: “Fijian hearts are heavy this morning. Fiji will always treasure the joy of Queen Elizabeth II’s visits to Fiji, along with every moment that her grace, courage and wisdom were a comfort and inspiration to our people, even a world away.”

Queen Elizabeth also had a special relationship with Tonga and the royal family there after Queen Sālote Tupou III attended her coronation in London, said British High Commissioner to Tonga, Lucy Joyce.

“In 1953, Queen Elizabeth made a special visit to Tonga where she laid a wreath at the cenotaph in Pangai Si'i, a small park that Queen Sālote had developed (now the site of the St George Government Building). She also attended a feast at the palace in Nuku'alofa.

“She visited Tonga three times: in December 1953, in March 1970 when the couple were accompanied by Princess Anne; and during the Silver Jubilee year of 1977.”

The Cook Islands mourns the passing of the Queen and “I share with all of our people the deep admiration and respect that we held for our Queen”, Brown said.

“Her Majesty leaves behind an enormous legacy of dedicated service to her subjects including ourselves, around the world. All flags in the country will be flown at half-mast until further notice. A memorial service will be held for Her Majesty at a date yet to be announced.

“A condolence book will be opened for members of the public to sign in the Cabinet Room at the Office of the Prime Minister.,” Brown said. “All are invited to sign the book which will be sent to Buckingham Palace.”

B Johnson Queen Elizabeth II knights Cook Islands Albert Henry during the royal visit to Rarotonga in 1974. Henry, then PM, became the first and only person to receive a knighthood on the island.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand and its realm countries would move into a period of official mourning.

“I’m sure that we will receive news of her passing with both emotions of deep sadness, but also gratitude for a life that was utterly and completely devoted to the service of others,” Ardern said.

“A strong memory I will have up here is her laughter. She was extraordinary.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also offered his “deepest condolences”.

“In particular, we recall the sympathy and personal kindness she extended to Australians afflicted by tragedy and disaster,” his statement said.

“Throughout it all, she was a monarch who let her humanity show, performing her duty with fidelity, integrity and humour.”