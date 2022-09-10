Queen Elizabeth II dies: Princess doll a highlight of Queen memorabilia at Te Papa

Former Modern New Zealand History curator Kirstie Ross tells the story behind Te Papa's treasured Princess Elizabeth doll. (First published February 2018)

Dawn France was one lucky girl in those post-Depression Wellington years.

Her parents owned a Lambton Quay toy shop and when a New York doll company sent over a sample doll of a young princess in about 1937, it was Dawn who took possession of it.

It's eyes opened and closed and the doll came with a tiara, gold dress, and gold underwear.

Years later, when that princess married, Dawn made her doll a wedding dress and veil. Years later again, that doll with all its paraphernalia came into Te Papa's collection.

The Princess Elizabeth Doll held at Te Papa. It came with a tiara, gold dress, and gold underwear. Years later its owner, Dawn France, made a wedding dress and veil for the doll.

Ask Kirstie Ross what Queen-memorabilia she would - if she could choose just one piece - save from the rubbish bin and this is likely it.

Te Papa’s former modern history of New Zealand curator in an earlier interview said it showed much about New Zealand’s relationship with the Queen, even when she was still a young princess. It showed that even down here in the Antipodes she was a celebrity of her time. It showed that people did care.

"She had a profile, even as a child."

Supplied Left: Milk bottle top, Welcome to Our Gracious Queen 1953-1954, New Zealand, maker unknown. Gift of Cathryn Riley, 2014, Te Papa; Bottletop, maker unknown. Gift of Toby Stevenson, 2011. Te Papa (GH021674/1)

Te Papa's Queen paraphernalia dates back to the young princess's birth but balloons around the 1953 Coronation then her New Zealand tour of 1953 and 1954.

There is a reason there is so much still around and why it is in such good condition, Ross said.

That is the convention that none of the memorabilia would be made impermanent so the likes of cups and saucers, or embroideries, were common. "You wouldn't put the Queen on wrapping paper."

There were some though - a beer cap, for instance - that would arguably be disposable but, it seems, people still kept those.

Supplied Left: Poster, The "Royal" Road To National Fitness!, 1943, Wellington, by C. M. Banks Ltd. Purchased 2001. Te Papa (GH009888); Cut-Out Story Book, Queen Elizabeth's Little House, 1953, London, by Dean and Sons Ltd, Arthur Groom. Gift of Patricia Blades, 2010. Te Papa (GH012677

The wealth of memorabilia means Te Papa can be picky in what it collects and, according to Ross, it prefers those items with a personal story.

Young Dawn's tale made the cut, as did the cardboard periscopes needed so crowds could get a glimpse of Her Royal Highness as she made 100 or more engagements in the 1953-54 tour.

Ross was back visiting her parents in Westshore, Napier a few years back when she added another item to the collection - a plastic tablecloth, still in its original wrapper, celebrating the Queen's 1953 Coronation.

That now sits along our national museum’s ever-growing list of Queen memorabilia. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and King Charles’s coronation will doubtlessly spawn more.